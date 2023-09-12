Global Digital Twin in Supply Chain Market Size

The key players operating in the market are AnyLogistix, Google, ParkourSC, Siemens AG, Datumix, Cognition Factory, SenSat, Logivations, Microsoft, MetaTwin, and Dassault Systems among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in supply chain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The Digital Twin in Supply Chain market is being driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies, which enable real-time monitoring and optimization of supply chain processes. Additionally, the demand for enhanced visibility, predictive analytics, and risk management in supply chains is propelling the growth of digital twin solutions. Furthermore, the need to address supply chain disruptions and improve operational efficiency is fuelling the market's expansion.

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into digital twin technology is enhancing predictive capabilities for supply chain optimization and decision-making.

Blockchain Integration: Blockchain is being explored to improve transparency and traceability within supply chains, reducing the risk of fraud and errors.

Real-time Visibility: The demand for real-time visibility into supply chain operations is growing, with digital twins providing a comprehensive view of the entire supply chain ecosystem.





Key Market Insights

Based on software type, the process digital twin segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the application outlook, the logistics & supply chain optimization segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Software Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Process Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Logistics & Supply Chain Network Optimization

Logistics Infrastructure & Design

Warehouse Simulation

Equipment Condition Monitoring

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





