SoLa Impact and Esusu Partner to Help Renters Build Wealth

HARLEM, N,Y. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esusu, the leading financial technology company advancing rent reporting and data solutions for credit building, and SoLa Impact , a leading creator of affordable housing and facilitator of community development, today announced a new partnership to make Esusu’s platform for financial health solutions available to SoLa residents across South Los Angeles.



Since its inception in 2018, Esusu has empowered millions of renters to enhance their credit scores by reporting on-time rent payments to the credit bureaus. Through a powerful integration of Esusu's comprehensive product suite, SoLa Impact offers all its residents unmatched access to credit-building opportunities, vital financial literacy resources, and essential measures to maintain housing stability such as rent relief funds. This partnership signifies Esusu and SoLa Impact’s unwavering commitment to the financial prosperity of the Los Angeles community, particularly the underserved Black and Brown communities of South LA. By investing in the financial well-being of Angelenos as a building block for healthy communities, this collaboration empowers residents to thrive in all aspects of their lives, creating a positive and transformative impact throughout the region.

“Esusu and SoLa are leading the way in providing scalable solutions to break down barriers to economic opportunities in Los Angeles,” stated Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders of Esusu. “Our mutual dedication to improving the financial well-being of renters fuels our mission to provide a holistic platform for financial health. By partnering with SoLa, a prominent force in affordable housing and community development, we can accelerate our vision to bridge the racial wealth gap and catalyze economic growth within local communities.”

Martin Muoto, Chief Executive Officer of SoLa Impact, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “We believe it is critical to invest in cities across the U.S. to address economic inequality and racial injustice with a holistic approach that spans across education, housing, and economic development. Serving our residents and cultivating vibrant communities remains our north star, and this partnership with Esusu gives us several ways to help our community members build their credit, create financial opportunities through housing, and ultimately keep residents in their homes.”

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu’s rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

SoLa Impact is a family of real estate funds with a double-bottom-line strategy focused on preserving, rehabbing, and building high-quality, affordable housing in Black and Brown communities. SoLa's proven track record leverages data-driven social impact strategies to deliver strong financial returns. SoLa Impact's fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund, is part of an initiative to invest over $1 billion in affordable and essential housing and related social impact strategies across urban cities in California.

