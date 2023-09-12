Automotive Screenwash Products Market to Reach US$ 8,125 million by 2033; Burgeoning at a 15.03% CAGR
Europe and North America lead the global auto screenwash market with over 50% market share, driven by expanding vehicle fleets - Future Market Insights, Inc.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive screenwash products market in 2022 was US$ 1,812 Million and is estimated to be US$ 2,003 Million in 2023. According to FMI analysis, the automotive screenwash products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.03% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 8,125 Million by 2033.
The surge in the sale of automotive vehicles over the past few years is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Further, the increase in the adoption of personal use application dealers and the growth in disposable income of consumers are among the key factors that drive market growth.
Improvements in screenwash products like compatibility for all-season and specific bug mark-removing applications with a fall in their prices are thus raising the market growth. An increase in usage at a personal level than service providers is thus creating key opportunities for the market to rise. Also, a boost in inclination toward electric vehicles is raising the market growth.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global automotive screenwash products market expanded at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2018 and 2022.
India is forecasted at a CAGR of 6.21% in the automotive screenwash products market.
China is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.54% in the automotive screenwash products market.
The United Kingdom consists of a significant portion of Europe’s market with a market share of 10.24%.
Based on the sales segment, direct sales have a market share of 72%.
Based on the product type segment, all-season automotive screenwash products are forecasted a market share of 60.2%.
“Expansion of vehicle fleet raises the demand for automotive screenwash products is one of the primary drivers of the automotive screenwash products market”, comments a Future Market Insights analyst.
Market Competition Scenario
Attributed to the presence of such a high number of participants, the market is highly competitive. An automotive screenwash products market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.
Global automotive screenwash products research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, applications, and industries.
Some of the key players in the automotive screenwash products market are
Controls Group
Stanley
Gilson Company, Inc.
Humboldt Mfg. Co.
Cooper Technology
PaveTesting Limited
GDS Instruments
Geo-Con Products Pty Ltd.
Test Mark Industries
Forney LP
Key Innovations
Prestone makes products for vehicles and specializes in making antifreeze/coolants for cooling system demands. In December 2022, Prestone Products was acquired by Centerbrige Partners for $230M.
In April 2023, Magnum Research's iconic revolver known as the BFR, which mainly stands for "biggest, finest revolver" or "big-frame revolver,” unveiled its latest addition to the BFR family at the 2023 Meetings: the BFR in Remington's new 360 Buckhammer chambering.
Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Screenwash Products Industry Survey
Automotive Screenwash Products Market Based on Product Type:
All-Season Automotive Screenwash Products
Bug Remover Automotive Screenwash Products
De-icer Automotive Screenwash Products
Water-repellent Windshield Washer Fluid Screenwash Products
Automotive Screenwash Products Market Based on Sales Channel:
Direct Sales of Automotive Screenwash Products
Indirect Sales of Automotive Screenwash Products
Automotive Screenwash Products Market Based on End Use:
Automotive Screenwash Products for Auto Maintenance Shops
Automotive Screenwash Products for Personal Use
Automotive Screenwash Products Market Based on Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and Pacific
East Asia
The Middle East and Africa
