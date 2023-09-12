Food Robotics Market : Expected to Reach $5,787.9 million by 2031 | Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group

Food Robotics Market

Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Robotics Market was valued at $2,047.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $5,787.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions for food robotics worldwide. Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

Medium payload food robotics accounted for maximum share in the food robotics market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. These robots offer high flexibility and better process control to cater to the changing manufacturing needs in this industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the SCARA segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the palletizing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The palletizing application segment is projected to remain dominant in the global food robotics market during the analysis period. In 2020, palletizing and processing application segments collectively accounted for approximately half share in the global food robotics market. The processing application segment is anticipated to register at the highest CAGR, owing to surge in demand in meat processing industry.

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the Food Robotics market size of articulated segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

Articulated segment account for nearly 42% by revenue, followed by SCARA and Cartesian.

By payload, high category is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, palletizing category is the leading category in the market however; processing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of the global food robotics market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

