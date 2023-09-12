[Latest] US Data Center Colocation Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 205.55 Bn By 2032, At 16% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The US Data Center Colocation Market was estimated at USD 48.08 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 205.55 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights