VVC – Extension of Series AG Warrants

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the extension for 1 year of certain out-of-the-money share purchase warrants (“warrants”) expiring on September 30, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.



The Company has therefore applied to the TSXV to extend 58,723,900 Series AG warrants until September 30, 2024. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on September 28, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on October 1, 2020.

About VVC Resources

VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

