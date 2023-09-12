U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market to CAGR Exponential Growth 5.7% | Worldwide Value by 2032 to be at $6,973.7 million

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

The U.S. baby infant formula market is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in participation of women in labor force.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The U.S. baby infant formula market size was valued at $3,962.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $6,973.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Breastfeeding is not always possible for working moms; hence, baby formula serves as a viable substitute for newborns as its composition is similar to that of breast milk. Nucleotides are components of infant formulae that are required for metabolic functions such as the breakdown of energy and enzymatic reactions. These nucleotides serve as the building blocks for DNA and RNA, which are required for regular physiological activities.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Players operating in the U.S. baby infant formula market Opportunities and developmental strategies to expand their U.S. baby infant formula market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Danone S.A., Dana Dairy Group Ltd., ByHeart, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Holle Baby Foods AG, Kabrita USA, Nature's One, LLC, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group LTD., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

A federally funded nutrition assistance program called Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) helps low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as their infants and young children. The program offers support for breastfeeding, access to nutritious food, and education about nutrition. These initiatives, therefore, tend to decrease the dependency of parents on baby infant formula products, which notably restrain the U.S. baby infant formula market growth

The U.S. baby infant formula market is analyzed across product type, ingredients, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the infant milk segment accounted for around nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The hard discounter stores segment, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.

In line with their own dietary preferences and lifestyle choices, many parents look for natural and organic products for their children. Parents now find it easier to learn about the benefits of organic and natural infant formula products and to spread that knowledge to others due to increase in penetration of social media and online communities. This has boosted demand and raised interest in these products. The trend toward organic and natural infant formula products is therefore likely to persist as more parents become aware of the benefits of these products and as companies continue to develop brand-new, innovative products to meet the escalating demand.

The U.S. baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and source. Depending on type, the market is segregated into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. On the basis of ingredient, it is fragmented into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. By source, it is categorized into regular, organic, milk with HMO, goat milk, plant-based formula, and others.

