[Latest] India Pan Masala Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 612,801 Crore By 2032, At 5% CAGR
The India Pan Masala Market was at US$ 412,143 Crore in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 612,801 Crore by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5% between 2023 and 2032.
According to the study, The Global India Pan Masala Market was estimated at USD 412,143 Crore in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 612,801 Crore by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/india-pan-masala-market/
India Pan Masala Market: Overview
Pan masala is often regarded as a post-meal digestive aid or a refreshing option to combat the effects of consuming spicy foods. It primarily consists of fennel seeds and sugar-coated seeds like sesame, fennel, and coriander. Additional components can include flavourings such as catechu, betel nuts, areca nuts, cardamom, powdered lime, mint leaves, and pure menthol. When consumed after a meal, these ingredients release flavors that can revive the taste buds and aid in digestion.
However, there have been concerns regarding certain pan masala blends that contain tobacco products. It is important to note that not all pan masala varieties include tobacco, and in some regions, the use of tobacco-containing mixes has been prohibited due to potential health risks, including an increased risk of cancer as highlighted by medical professionals.
The main ingredients in pan masala typically include supari (betel nut), catechu, cardamom, lime, areca nuts, tobacco (in some blends), various flavourings, and specific naturally fragrant components. These essential components are usually readily available from local vendors and are commonly found.
However, the cost of production and final product prices can be significantly influenced by the fluctuating prices of raw materials in different geographical regions. Nevertheless, the presence of numerous raw material suppliers in the market can benefit businesses as these suppliers tend to focus on providing high-quality ingredients at affordable prices.
India Pan Masala Market: Growth Drivers
India Pan Masala Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Increasing Consumer Awareness: There is a growing awareness among consumers about the potential health risks associated with tobacco products. As a result, there is a shift towards healthier alternatives like pan masala. Consumers are seeking options that provide a similar experience without the harmful effects of tobacco.
Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumers, particularly in urban areas, are increasingly opting for pan masala as a post-meal digestive aid and breath freshener. Pan masala is perceived to offer refreshing flavors and aid in digestion, making it a popular choice among individuals looking for a convenient and enjoyable option after consuming spicy foods.
Rising Disposable Incomes: The increasing disposable incomes of both urban and rural households in India have led to a rise in discretionary spending on indulgent and lifestyle products. Pan masala, being a relatively affordable luxury item, has witnessed higher demand as consumers have more disposable income to allocate towards such products.
Product Innovation and Branding: Manufacturers in the pan masala market are investing in product innovation, packaging, and branding to attract consumers. Companies are introducing new flavors, improving packaging designs, and leveraging celebrity endorsements to enhance product appeal and create brand loyalty.
Expansion of Distribution Channels: The pan masala market has witnessed the expansion of distribution channels, including the establishment of pan shops, convenience stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms. This wider availability and accessibility of pan masala products have contributed to increased consumer reach and market penetration.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global India Pan Masala Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global India Pan Masala Market size was valued at around USD 412,143 Crore in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 612,801 Crore by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Manikchand Group and Dhariwal Group Merger: In 2020, Manikchand Group and Dhariwal Group, two prominent players in the pan masala industry, announced their merger. The merger aimed to consolidate their market presence and leverage their combined resources for further growth.
D) Cremica Group Acquisition: In 2021, Cremica Group, a diversified food products company, acquired the pan masala brand “Pan Bahar” from Dinesh Foods. This acquisition allowed Cremica Group to enter the pan masala market and diversify its product portfolio.
E) E-commerce and Digital Platforms: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce and digital platforms for purchasing pan masala products. Consumers increasingly turned to online channels to fulfill their needs, leading to the growth of online retailing in the pan masala market. Manufacturers and retailers adapted to this trend by strengthening their online presence and enhancing home delivery services.
F) Regulatory Impact: The pandemic also had regulatory implications on the pan masala market. Some state governments-imposed restrictions on the sale and consumption of pan masala products, considering them to be potential carriers of the virus. These restrictions varied across different regions and affected market demand and sales.
Press Release For Global India Pan Masala Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/india-pan-masala-market-size/
Regional Landscape
Northern India: The northern region of India, including states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, accounts for a significant share of the pan masala market. Pan masala with tobacco is highly popular in this region, and the consumption of pan masala is deeply ingrained in the culture. The demand is driven by factors such as local preferences, widespread availability of pan shops, and historical consumption habits.
Western India: States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan contribute to the pan masala market in Western India. This region witnesses a substantial consumption of pan masala, with a preference for flavored varieties. The market is driven by urban areas and the presence of a large consumer base, including the middle class and upper-middle-class populations.
Southern India: Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have comparatively lower consumption of pan masala. The market in this region is primarily driven by urban areas and migrants from other parts of the country. Plain and flavored pan masala varieties are consumed, but the market share is relatively smaller compared to other regions.
Eastern India: Eastern states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha have a moderate consumption of pan masala. The market is driven by a mix of rural and urban areas, with a preference for plain and flavored varieties. However, the consumption levels in this region are relatively lower compared to the northern and western parts of India.
Northeast India: The pan masala market in Northeast India, comprising states like Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya, is relatively small. Consumption patterns vary across different states, with some areas showing a preference for plain pan masala, while others favor flavoured varieties.
Key Players
DS Group
Ashok & Company – Pan Bahar Ltd.
Dinesh Pouches Private Limited
KP Group
Manikchand Group
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
Red Rose Group
Shikhar Group
Others
The India Pan Masala Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Pan Masala with Tobacco
Plain Pan Masala
Flavored Pan Masala
By Packaging
Sachets
Tin Boxes
By State
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Delhi
Gujrat
Haryana
Jharkhand
Madhya Pradesh
Others States
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
