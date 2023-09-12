Latin America In-mold Labels Market Set to Soar, Projected to Reach US$ 547.9 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.8%
Latin America's in-mold labels industry flourishes, driven by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and F&B sectors seeking sustainable solutionsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin America in-mold labels industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 311.6 million in 2023. It is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033. It is predicted to exceed a valuation of around US$ 547.9 million by 2033.
In-mold labeling is expected to be widely adopted in the food & beverage sector in Latin America. In this sector, packing aesthetics are quite important. In addition to extending the shelf life of the product, packaging acts as a magnet to draw in potential customers.
In-mold labels are made up of two polypropylene layers and an extra layer of extremely efficient barrier materials. They are perfect for the food & beverage sector poking to of their remarkable barrier property.
Food waste is considerably decreased and packed food's shelf life is extended. Additionally, containers created with in-mold labeling might resist extreme temperatures, which makes them suitable for a variety of frozen food products. Jam, ice-cream, cheese, butter, and yogurt are a few of the examples.
Latin American in-mold labels market is expected to be positively influenced by advancements in in-mold labeling technologies, including adoption of 3D labeling. 3D labeling might offer significant benefits by increasing the label's depth of draw to 3 inches, compared to conventional films.
Conventional films had a depth of draw of only 0.5 inches. This innovation can enhance label durability and prevent image distortion, leading to a growing demand for in-mold labels. Increasing adoption of 3D-printed labels and graphics is hence expected to propel in-mold labels demand by 2033.
Key Takeaways from Latin America In-mold Labels Market Study:
By process, the injection molding segment is set to generate a Latin America in-mold labels industry share of more than 7% in 2023.
By printing method, the offset segment is expected to generate the dominant in-mold labels market share of around 2% in 2023.
Based on end use, the food segment is predicted to witness a CAGR of 3% in the evaluation period.
Chile in-mold labels market is projected to surpass US$ 62.2 million by the end of 2033.
Peru in-mold labels market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 22.4 million by 2023.
“Increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions has driven the adoption of in-mold labels. Key companies are focusing on developing new in-mold labels with recyclable materials to strengthen their position.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Adoption of Digital Printing to Create High-quality Labels with Complex Graphics to Spur Demand
High-quality labels with intricate images and designs can be produced using digital printing for in-mold labels. Digital printing is a technique that applies ink directly to a substrate such as paper or plastic, using computer-controlled inkjet printers. This enables the development of labels in a broad variety of hues, images, and patterns.
In-mold labels can be produced using digital printing and feature intricate graphics & designs. Additionally, this can be used to create labels with better aesthetics. These can also be utilized to set a company's products apart from those of its competitors.
Labels with fine details, vibrant colors, and sharp graphics can also be made using digital printing. This can assist companies in producing a polished and appealing goods sign that could stand apart from the shelves and aid in increasing recognition of the brand.
Competitive Landscape
Leading players in Latin America in-mold labels market are focusing on continuous product innovation to offer a wide range of in-mold labels that cater to different sector requirements. They would also invest in research and development to create labels with advanced features. They are aiming to provide improved print quality, unique designs, enhanced durability, and environmental sustainability.
A few other companies might recognize the importance of customization in the in-mold labels space. They can work closely with customers to understand their specific needs and provide tailored labeling solutions. This includes offering various label shapes, sizes, colors, and finishes to meet individual customer requirements.
Start-up companies are investing in promotional activities, participating in industry trade shows & exhibitions, and engaging in targeted marketing campaigns. They are doing so to raise awareness about in-mold label solutions and build brand recognition.
The Major Key Players Are:
CCL Industries Inc.
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Coveris Holding S.A.
Avery Dennison Corp.
Multicolor Corporation
Fuji Seal International Inc.
Huhtamäki Oyj
Sonoco Products Company
Berry Global
Duratech Industries Inc.
Grupo Phoenix
Winpak Ltd.
Serigraph Inc.
Gráfica Rami
Xiang In Enterprise Co., Ltd.
For instance,
In April 2023, Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a globally prominent label company, acquired Korsini, a prominent company specializing in in-mold label (IML) solutions. This collaboration with Korsini would ignite fresh innovations and enable MCC to enhance its service offerings & product portfolio for its clients.
Key Segmentations-
By Process:
Blow Molding
Injection Molding
Thermoforming
By Material:
PP
PET
PS
PE
Paper
By Printing Method:
Gravure
Flexo
Offset
Screen
Digital
By End Use:
Food
Beverage
Pharma
Homecare
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Automotive
Others (Electronics, Building & Construction, Others)
