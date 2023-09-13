Asia Pacific Stick Packaging Machines Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$ 337.1 Million by 2033
Asia Pacific's booming e-commerce fuels stick packaging machine demand, driven by online shopping's growing need for efficient packaging solutions.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From 2023 to 2033, the market for stick packaging machines in Asia Pacific is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market value is projected to have increased from US$ 192.4 million in 2023 to US$ 337.1 million in 2033. Its value was US$ 184.6 million at the end of 2022, and in 2023, it is predicted to expand by 4.2% year over year.
The estimated US$ 152.5 million Asia Pacific stick packaging machines market is anticipated to offer a potential opportunity for incremental growth throughout the forecast period. With this, expansion has reached 1.8 times the value of the current market.
In recent years, the need for stick packaging machines has increased significantly across the Asia Pacific. A number of variables, including evolving consumer preferences, escalating urbanization, rising disposable income, and the rise of e-commerce, have contributed to this rising trend.
Stick packaging machines are in high demand, and this need is greatly influenced by shifting preferences. Asia Pacific consumers are choosing products that would offer convenience and portability more frequently.
Stick packaging provides a convenient, portable option that fits with the hectic lifestyles of contemporary customers. This packaging style caters to a variety of consumer demands and preferences while appealing to a wide range of sectors, including food, medicines, and personal care.
Demand for stick packaging machines has also been spurred by the rapid urbanization of Asia and the Pacific. As more people move into cities and metropolitan regions, demand for portable and compact packaging solutions grows.
Manufacturers might properly package their goods with the help of stick packaging machines, which maximizes shelf space and ensures convenience during transit. This trend of urbanization, along with the growing penetration of contemporary retail forms, has favored the market.
Increased demand for stick packaging machines is partly a result of rising disposable income in Asia Pacific. Consumers are increasingly willing to spend money on convenience goods and value-added goods as the economy becomes better.
Stick packaging is an appealing and economical option that enables both manufacturers and customers to optimize product consumption while reducing waste. Stick packaging equipment demand is anticipated to rise even more as disposable income rises.
The need for stick packaging machines has also been significantly boosted by the region's thriving e-commerce market. Demand for effective and safe packaging solutions that can endure the rigors of transportation is rising as online shopping becomes more and more popular.
Stick packaging machines offer a dependable alternative for packaging goods such as supplements, snacks, and cosmetics while maintaining the integrity of these products during transportation. Stick packaging machine demand is probably going to rise steadily as e-commerce in the area continues to elevate.
Key Takeaways from the Asia Pacific Stick Packaging Machines Market Study:
Asia Pacific stick packaging machines market recorded a CAGR of 0% during the historical period.
India's stick packaging machines market is anticipated to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 39.2 million in the evaluation period.
Japan's stick packaging machines market is set to account for around 9% of share in 2023.
By machine type, the vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machine segment is projected to register a share of more than 8% in 2023.
By end use, the personal care and cosmetics segment is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 27.8 million during the assessment period.
“Asia Pacific stick packaging machines market has grown tremendously as a result of rising demand for single-serve food & beverage products. Stick packs offer compact, practical, and transportable packaging options. Launch of novel single-serve food & beverages in India and China is set to open the door to new opportunities.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).
Incorporation of Digital Printing Presents Opportunities for Product Differentiation and Customization
The incorporation of digital printing in stick packaging machines presents opportunities for product differentiation and customization. Digital printing technology allows for the printing of high-quality graphics, text, and images on stick packs, which can help brands stand out on the shelf and attract customers.
A few benefits of digital printing in stick-pack machines include customization of packaging designs to meet specific customer needs. It also allows for high-quality printing of graphics, text, and images, as well as faster turnaround times and lower costs compared to traditional printing methods.
It has the ability to print variable data such as barcodes or QR codes. The incorporation of digital printing technology in stick-pack machines might create new opportunities for product differentiation and customization.
Competitive Landscape
Key participants in the Asia Pacific stick packaging machine market are implementing a number of methods to preserve their competitive edge and take advantage of the expanding demand. For the purpose of creating sophisticated and technologically advanced stick packaging machines, they are concentrating on constant product innovation.
The Major Key Players Are:
Omori Machinery Co., Ltd.
Pakona Engineers
Perfect Automation Pty Ltd.
Emrich Packaging Machinery Pty Ltd.
TNA Australia Pty Ltd.
Mentpack Packaging Machines
Mespack SL
Sanko Machinery Co. Ltd
UFlex Ltd.
Syntegon Technology GmbH
Korber AG
Marchesini Group S.p.A
TOYO MACHINE MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Wraptech Machines Pvt. Ltd.
IMA Group
By Machine Type:
Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) Machine
Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) Machine
By Operating Speed:
Single-lane Machine (100 to 500 stick packs per minute)
Multilane Machine (500 to 2,000 stick packs per minute)
High-speed Machine (2,000 & above stick packs per minute)
By Product Form:
Granules
Powder
Liquid
Semi Solid (Viscous)
