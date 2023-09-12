BC Platforms Appoints Mikaela Bruhammar as Chief Operating Officer, Markets

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announces the appointment of Mikaela Bruhammar, an experienced life sciences executive, as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Markets (COO).



Mikaela has two decades of experience in major global life-science companies. In her new role as BCP’s first COO, Mikaela will provide strategic leadership and oversight to BC Platforms' global sales and marketing operations. Her responsibilities will encompass driving sales growth and operational excellence with the Customer Process. These initiatives are pivotal in providing the company’s clients with valuable insights across the entire spectrum of research and development, from target identification to fulfilling post-marketing requirements.

Mikaela Bruhammar commented on her appointment, “I’m delighted to be joining BCP. The journey we are on is truly exciting and I see BC Platforms as a gem with both proven and future untapped potential combining technology with real world data science and services. My main priority will be to drive sales growth and working intimately with the commercial and delivery teams to progress our understanding of our international biotech and pharma clients’ needs to generate value for all stakeholders. Born in the Nordics, I like both short term results and keeping a focus on the North star!”

Tero Silvola, Chief Executive Officer at BC Platforms, said, “Mikaela is a fantastic addition to our team. Her extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, combined with her leadership in real-world data solutions, positions her as a key leader to drive operational excellence in our data-driven offering to clients. This is aligned with our ongoing efforts to deliver personalized medicines using Real World Data and analytics."

Mikaela will be based in Switzerland, focusing primarily on expanding BC Platforms' presence in the United States. Her extensive professional background includes over 20 years of experience in major global life-science companies, with various strategic commercial roles and senior management positions in the Nordic region and at global and HQ levels. Previous roles include positions at MSD Sweden AB, AstraZeneca, and AstraZeneca's Vaccine Franchise. She took on leadership as Vice President of the Nordic-Baltic Business Unit in Respiratory, Inflammation, and Autoimmune disease (RIA), and since 2019 has led Nordic and EMEA Practices for Real World Data and Evidence solutions at IQVIA. Mikaela holds a Master of Science degree in Molecular Biology from Linköping University, Sweden. She has served on BCP’s board since June 2021.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonize, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.



Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London, UK, Lund, Sweden, and Boston, USA. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

