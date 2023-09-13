Submit Release
NC Wallet introduces One-click Payments in Browser Extension

NC Wallet introduces a new feature for its browser extension — now, users can make transactions on the fly just with a single click.

HONG KONG, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What do users need from a crypto wallet embedded in a browser? Simple access and minimal interactions. The NC Wallet browser extension owns all of the mentioned above. With the latest update, customers can select an address on any web page, right click on it to find themselves already confirming transactions in the wallet. This safe and convenient way to pay with crypto requires no extra moves making transactions easy and smooth.

More than 100,000 people have already installed the NC Wallet extension and enjoy sending funds and making purchases in crypto while navigating the Web. It is available for all Chromium browsers, including Google Chrome, CryptoTab, Microsoft Edge, Opera, etc. and can be downloaded for free from any web store for free.

About NC Wallet
NC Wallet, by Zafiro International Limited, is a crypto wallet without fees. It’s available on all types of platforms: iOS, Android, as a web app, and as a browser extension. NC Wallet makes crypto an integral and natural part of everyday life allowing users to pay, exchange, and receive the most popular cryptocurrencies without paying network fees.

Get NC Wallet
Download Browser Extension
Visit website

Elena Iachimciuc
Zafiro International
07700182404
email us here

