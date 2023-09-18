Adpost's New Persona Customization Feature Amplifies Brand Voice Through AI Chatbots
Adpost's latest 'Persona' feature ensures that AI chatbots not only answer queries but also echo a brand's authentic character and ethos
People do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, stories, and magic.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the competitive landscape of today, having a distinct brand voice has become a necessity for businesses everywhere. As Seth Godin aptly said, "People do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, stories, and magic." Recognizing the importance of this, Adpost is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking innovation for businesses of all sizes: the 'Persona' customization for AI Chatbots. This pioneering feature ensures that brands don't merely provide answers; they communicate with flair, ensuring every interaction aligns with their brand's distinct ethos, tone, and values.
— Seth Godin
Every brand has its unique narrative, and with Adpost's 'Persona' feature, they can seamlessly translate that story into their chatbot's character. Whether it's the playful banter suitable for a young startup or the poised advice of a seasoned law firm, 'Persona' delivers an unmatched level of customization.
This innovation's potential transcends conventional customer interactions. Picture a visitor arriving at a local bakery's website and encountering an AI chatbot exuding enthusiasm, recommending popular delights, and sharing the heartwarming journey of the baker. Thanks to 'Persona', such enriching experiences are now a reality for every brand.
While the spotlight is on 'Persona', Adpost hasn't sidelined the foundational aspects of its AI chatbot. Brands can still harness the bot's vast knowledge reservoir, accessed either via manual instructions or web page crawling, ensuring a blend of accuracy with personality. For those keen to explore deeper the intricate relationship between a chatbot's knowledge and persona in AI, Adpost recommends their comprehensive article on Knowledge and Persona.
As the digital frontier continues its relentless evolution, Adpost remains committed to pioneering advancements that empower businesses to stand out. Adpost invites all to experience the future of interactive AI today:
Explore Adpost’s AI chatbot at https://www.adpost.com/ai-chatbot.
Stay ahead of the curve by subscribing to updates at https://www.adpost.com/subscribe.
Adpost Marketing
Adpost
+1 855-504-2999
marketing@adpost.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other
The Future of Customer Service: AI Chatbots