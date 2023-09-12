Lifeasible Opens Up Back to School Offers with Up to 10% Off

Lifeasible prepared a special surprise for researchers now until the end of September, 2023 to access all the products or services with 5%-10% off.

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lifeasible prepared a special surprise for researchers now until the end of September, 2023 to access all the products or services with 5%-10% off at this back-to-school season.As an international biotechnology company that hasn’t changed its commitment as a quality supplier of a wide range of agro-related services and products for the agriculture community, Lifeasible leveraged the expertise and strengths of each to create unique platforms that is accessible to all leaders working in agriculture, botany, biology, ecology, and environment science.Over the past years, Lifeasible has updated and enlarged most of its products and services. Now with a comprehensive list of products, covering insecticidal proteins, plant proteins, plant & animal extracts, plant tissue lysates, agrobacterium competent cells , food additives, plant pathogen detection, and cutting-edge facilities supported services, including: plant breeding , plant protection, plant genetic transformation, plant tissue culture, crop nutrient improvement, fungal genomics analysis, food testing, animal metabolomics analysis, microalgae analysis service, water testing..., Lifeasible is dedicated to getting its customers’ diversified need met.Lifeasible’s back to school promotion came at Sep. 1, 2023 and will end at September 30, 2023, and the company is offering 5%-10% off a mix of exciting titles. According to its official speaker, all products listed and specific services can be discounted during the promotion time. Customers need to apply the promotion code “B2SOFF23” when placing order.Promotion is also valid for all sub-brands of Lifeasible, including: Lifeasible Agricultural Molecular Breeding, Lifeasible Plant Tissue Culture , Lifeasible Plant Science & Technology, Lifeasible Extract, Lifeasible Biofertilizer & Organic Feed, Lifeasible Algae...“Back-to-school season is here, so we’re offering up our best promotion of the year. Whether you are embarking on a new experiment or continuing your research, there’s no better time to reach your research goals and make yourself proud.” Commented Isla, one of the representative speakers from Lifeasible.To know more about this back-to-school promotion at Lifeasible, please visit https://www.lifeasible.com/promotion/back-to-school-promotion-2023/