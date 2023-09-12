New Mediterranean Restaurant Coming to Springfield This Fall
The Kebab Shack is the latest concept restaurant from the founder of popular Joplin and Springfield restaurant MacCheesy's
Our aim is to further introduce the Springfield community to the delights of Mediterranean fare with a fun and casual menu of the region’s favorites.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mediterranean food lovers in Springfield will soon have a new restaurant to tantalize their tastebuds. The Kebab Shack has plans to open its doors mid- to late-November.
The Kebab Shack is a healthy Mediterranean-inspired eatery with a mouth-watering menu. The restaurant will feature signature shawarmas, kebabs, and a notable selection of vegetarian options such as falafel and salads to please a wide range of tastes.
The Springfield location will feature a casual eat-in experience and take-out options.
The Kebab Shack is the latest concept from local restaurateur Sherif A. Magd. Magd is the founder of the popular Joplin and Springfield casual mac and cheese restaurant MacCheesy’s and the viral ghost kitchen Dirty Potato.
“We’re thrilled to bring our latest concept to Springfield with the launch of The Kebab Shack,” said Sherif A. Magd, owner and founder of The Kebab Shack. “Our aim is to further introduce the Springfield community to the delights of Mediterranean fare with a fun and casual menu of the region’s favorites. From kebabs to shawarmas and to falafel and colorful salads, there will be something for everyone on the menu, which will also embrace the naturally healthy aspects of Mediterranean cuisine. It's food that tastes good and is good for you.”
The Kebab Shack team plans to open its doors in mid- to late-November. To stay on top of news ahead of the restaurant’s opening, follow The Kebab Shack online on Facebook.
