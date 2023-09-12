Global Tissue Microarray Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Tissue Microarray Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's Global Market Report 2023 for the Tissue Microarray market predicts a $16.68 billion size by 2027 with a 10.5% CAGR, offering comprehensive market insights.

The tissue microarray market growth attributed to rising cancer cases. North America leads in tissue microarray market share with key players: Roche Group, Merck & Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson Biosciences, Agilent Technologies, and Illumina Inc.

Tissue Microarray Market Segments

• By Type: Immunohistochemistry, Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization, Frozen Tissue Array, Other Types

• By Technology: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing, Northern Blotting, Western Blotting

• By Application: Oncology, Gene Expression Profiling, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Detection, Double-Stranded B-DNA Microarrays, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Sequencing Bioinformatics

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Research Organization, Hospitals

• By Geography: The global tissue microarray market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tissue microarray refers to high-throughput technology that enables thorough analysis of an antigen's expression across numerous tissues and cells in a single experiment using paraffin blocks or formalin. Tissue microarrays are used to simultaneously assess the protein expression of multiple tissue samples.

