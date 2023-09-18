TS4U Starts Next Bootcamp on Oct 29, 23, Check TS4U IT Coding Bootcamp
Michigan's $91B startup hub embraces TS4U's IT bootcamps with hybrid learning & high placement.
Mentor-led and Hybrid Learning System, Reshaping schooling by offering flexible, value-driven experiences that combine the best of both worlds.”WARREN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TS4U Platform and innovative and unique Bootcamp founder Shiblu Ahmad, an immigrant who came here with $100 in his pocket, Mr. Ahmad worked in the largest OEM, # 1 Mortgage Lenders, and Cloud platform provider. Mr. Ahmad has held positions from Engineering to Architect positions. Mr. Ahmad has come up with project-centric and corporate job readiness bootcamp ideas where the TS4U platform plays an extensive role for students to transform into IT in a short period of time. At TS4U, students learn complex IT software development in a short period of time because TS4U shares the entire development process and procedures with students so that students can gain extensive knowledge during bootcamp. Students land high-paying jobs after bootcamp because of the model "Learning by doing, project-centric, corporate-centric, and many exclusive features that students use during the bootcamp."
— Shiblu Ahmad, Principal and CEO at TS4U
TS4U is starting a new Bootcamp on October 29, 2023. Interested students can call +1 888-533-5215 to connect with an enrollment specialist.
TS4U's bootcamps are high-demandable. Students can make between $70000 to $180000 yearly after successfully completing bootcamp. Bootcamp contents are dynamic, with technical interviews, mock interviews, group interviews, and TS4U stays with students until a student lands the job. TS4U has unique bootcamp platforms that are the "KEY" for anyone to transform into IT in a short period of time with belief, discipline, effort, and following TS4U's process and procedures. Join two weeks of complimentary enrollment without any commitment.
𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐓𝐒𝟒𝐔 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭?
𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽
𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗝𝗼𝗯 𝗦𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲
𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺
𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗧 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀-𝗢𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀
𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽
𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 & 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐒𝟒𝐔:
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀
𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀
𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗺
𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 & 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗹
𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴
𝗝𝗼𝗯 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲
𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗠𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀
𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐒𝟒𝐔:
- Software Quality Automation Engineer
- AWS DevOps and CloudOps Engineer
- Agile Product Owner
- MERN Full-Stack Software Engineer
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:
𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁-𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗘𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲, 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀, 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀, and 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.
𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:
𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗽𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗳
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘀
𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻
𝗧𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐒𝟒𝐔’𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐛 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗯 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁:
With TS4U's collaboration with Climb Credit, financing IT education has never been easier.
Key features include:
- Quick and easy application process, taking only 3-5 minutes.
- Zero payment obligation for the first 12 months.
- Option to pay just the interest for the first 12 months.
- No interest for early pay-off of the student loan.
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀:
In collaboration with Stride Funding, TS4U offers students some unmatched features such as:
- Quick 5-minute approval.
- No payments for 12 months post-cohort.
- Pay based on income after 12 months
- Phone and chat support during business hours to learn more details
𝐌𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 & 𝐓𝐒𝟒𝐔: 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩
Mia Share has teamed up with TS4U to offer innovative tuition payment solutions. This partnership aims to make education more accessible through efficient processes and versatile payment options like:
- Interest-free installment payment model.
- Collaborative approach with institutions and students.
- Transparent fee structure with no hidden costs.
- Unified web platform for all services.
- Career support, including resume building and job search.
- Continuous guidance from the Mia Share team.
TS4U's commitment to making tech education accessible, combined with Michigan's booming tech ecosystem, creates an unmatched opportunity for aspiring tech professionals.
Shiblu Ahmad
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp
+1 888-533-5215
info@ts4u.us
