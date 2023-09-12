Texas Trial Lawyer Marcos Ronquillo Honored as Hispanic Business Arbitration and Litigation Attorney of the Year
London-based Lawyer International has named Dallas trial lawyer Marcos Ronquillo its 2023 Texas Hispanic Business and Arbitration Attorney of the Year.
Marcos Ronquillo is dedicated to learning about his clients and effectively communicates his analysis to help them achieve their goals.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Texas attorney, Riney Ronquillo Soule co-founder, earns repeat Lawyer International honors
The international honor reflects Mr. Ronquillo’s commitment to providing the highest level of representation to business clients navigating complex commercial disputes and sophisticated financial transactions in Texas and beyond. The recognition is based on feedback from peer attorneys, in-house counsel and executives within the business and financial industries.
Lawyer International described Mr. Ronquillo as a “consummate professional” whose experience and reputation places him in “a league of his own.”
“Marcos G. Ronquillo has a proven track record of representing governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies and business owners in high-profile controversies,” the publication wrote. “He is dedicated to learning about his clients and effectively communicates his analysis to help them achieve their goals.”
Mr. Ronquillo is the co-founder of Riney Ronquillo Soule, a Dallas-based firm that focuses on complex commercial litigation, arbitration and transactions. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has served as trusted counsel to business clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to business owners, as well as governmental organizations and public entities. He is a rare trial lawyer respected for his ability to develop business solutions to legal problems.
In addition to the 2023 Attorney of the Year recognition from Lawyer International, Mr. Ronquillo has earned some of the legal profession’s highest honors, including the Dallas 500 Most Influential Business Leaders, Best Lawyers in America, and the American Bar Association National Commission on Minority Lawyers’ Spirit of Excellence Award. He has earned repeat honors from Texas Super Lawyers/Thomson Reuters and is recognized as AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubbell. American Lawyer and Corporate Counsel magazines named him among their Top Five Percent, and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel honored him among its Top One Percent.
About Riney Ronquillo Soule
Riney Ronquillo Soule leverages deep experience with a focus on problem-solving to achieve outsized results in complex litigation for businesses, individuals, governmental organizations and public entities. The firm is committed to providing the very best legal service and counsel in a professional, ethical and efficient manner to secure outcomes in the best interest of clients with little disruption to their day-to-day business and bottom line.
For more information, visit www.rrspllc.com.
