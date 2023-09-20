A Future Where Every Child Unlocks Boundless Potential Through Reading with ‘Reading Partners’

Dive into Reading Partners' success story Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley Felicia Webb - Executive Director of Reading Partners Michael Andrade - Director of Development of Reading Partners

In the latest episode of Non-Profit Stories, explore Reading Partners' growth from Silicon Valley, under Felicia Webb, to 2.5M+ tutoring sessions by 2022.

Empowering children through literacy is the bridge to a brighter future.” — Felicia Webb

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dive into the heart of literacy advocacy with the upcoming podcast episode featuring leadership from Reading Partners, a national nonprofit headquartered in Oakland, CA. This compelling episode sheds light on the transformative impact of early literacy intervention and how Reading Partners' model is pivotal in bridging the educational divide.The episode promises a holistic understanding of early literacy intervention's immense power and transformative journey. Centered around the "Bridging the Educational Divide" theme, the podcast will inspire, educate, and illuminate.From its humble beginnings in 1999 as 'Yes Reading' in Menlo Park to its exponential growth across 12 strategic regions of the U.S., discover the heart and soul of Reading Partners. Delve into the intricacies of the pandemic's impact on young learners, especially those in marginalized communities.The episode spotlighted the transformational narrative of a cohort of second graders from San Jose's Allen Rock School District. These resilient learners battled below-grade reading levels and soared past academic benchmarks thanks to strategic interventions.Get an inside look into Reading Partners' synergetic collaborations. High-impact partnerships with corporate giants such as Qualcomm, Cisco, Bank of America, and the altruistic Leo Shortino family foundation have augmented the organization's outreach and efficacy.Executive Director Felicia and Development Director Michael provide exclusive commentary on the road ahead. The podcast dives deep into the unique success matrix of Reading Partners. Discover the organizational pillars, the innovative solutions, and the vibrant team dynamics that make it tick.Founded in Oakland, Reading Partners has been the beacon of literacy transformation since 1999. Serving communities across 12 regions in the United States, the organization's laser-focused mission is to bridge the reading divide for students in underprivileged Title I schools. Their evidence-backed, dynamic program has consistently demonstrated substantial growth metrics, solidifying the belief that literacy is a cornerstone of success."Our pillars of equality, collaboration, and innovation drive us to think out of the box and engage more with our communities." - Sharad Gupta, Non-Profit Stories ' Host“Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The episode featuring Reading Partners can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information about Reading Partners, please visit https://readingpartners.org/ "Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome.com powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

A Future Where Every Child Unlocks Boundless Potential Through Reading with ‘Reading Partners’