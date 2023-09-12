Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Self Help book "Lifestyle Planner" by Tisha Mulchan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Self Help book "Lifestyle Planner" by Tisha Mulchan, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/163871875X.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Samantha Dewitt (Rivera) for Readers' Favorite
Doesn’t everyone have the goal of getting organized when the New Year begins? Sometimes things can arise that make it difficult to get started. That’s where Lifestyle Planner by Tisha Mulchan can help. No matter what time of the year you decide to make a start, you can get organized and ready for anything by using this guide. While it’s designed to take you from January through to December, you can jump in whenever you’re ready. There are plenty of different sections to point you in the right direction and guide you to being more organized than ever.
Lifestyle Planner by Tisha Mulchan has room for everything you might need right at your fingertips. There is a year-at-a-glance section for your most important events and a calendar for each month. You will also get sections for your important dates, a shopping list, and even a meal plan for each month. While you’re at it, make sure that you’re tracking your habits, setting up a monthly budget, and scheduling your tasks. You’ll also find plenty of note-taking pages at the back that you can use for anything else you might need to keep track of. This planner is designed to make sure you can stay organized and on top of everything that you have pending for the year ahead. No matter how good you normally are at staying prepared, you’re going to have no problem getting it done this time."
You can learn more about Tisha Mulchan and "Lifestyle Planner" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/lifestyle-planner where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Samantha Dewitt (Rivera) for Readers' Favorite
Doesn’t everyone have the goal of getting organized when the New Year begins? Sometimes things can arise that make it difficult to get started. That’s where Lifestyle Planner by Tisha Mulchan can help. No matter what time of the year you decide to make a start, you can get organized and ready for anything by using this guide. While it’s designed to take you from January through to December, you can jump in whenever you’re ready. There are plenty of different sections to point you in the right direction and guide you to being more organized than ever.
Lifestyle Planner by Tisha Mulchan has room for everything you might need right at your fingertips. There is a year-at-a-glance section for your most important events and a calendar for each month. You will also get sections for your important dates, a shopping list, and even a meal plan for each month. While you’re at it, make sure that you’re tracking your habits, setting up a monthly budget, and scheduling your tasks. You’ll also find plenty of note-taking pages at the back that you can use for anything else you might need to keep track of. This planner is designed to make sure you can stay organized and on top of everything that you have pending for the year ahead. No matter how good you normally are at staying prepared, you’re going to have no problem getting it done this time."
You can learn more about Tisha Mulchan and "Lifestyle Planner" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/lifestyle-planner where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other