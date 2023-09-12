Witness Iconic Detroit Murals Transform into 3D Interactive Experiences at the Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery
Moody Mattan, Founder and CEO of BrandXR, pictured alongside Zach Mattan, Co-Founder and CEO of Electrifly, and Malik Mattan, Co-Founder and CMO of Electrifly
Electrifly & BrandXR present Detroit's first Immersive Art Gallery, Sep 8-30 at Bedrock’s First National Building. Iconic murals become interactive experiences.
Digital Art is every bit as authentic as traditional artworks; it simply awaits the recognition it deserves. We're on a mission to redefine that perspective.”DETROIT, MI, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on an unparalleled journey into the heart of Detroit's art and design tapestry as BrandXR, the pioneering no-code augmented reality platform, proudly announces its partnership with the augmented art powerhouse, Electrifly Co. The result: The Inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery, a transformative spectacle set for the entire month of September. This not-to-be-missed exhibit, freely accessible to the public, will unfold on the ground floor of Bedrock’s iconic First National Building at 660 Woodward Ave., showcasing the works of Detroit's most iconic artists.
From Sept. 8 through Sept. 30, this gallery will host more than 20 interactive Augmented Reality Mural experiences every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Prepare to be awestruck as murals conceived by both globally acclaimed artists and beloved local legends, including Ouizi, Hubert Massey, Ricky Watts, Olivia Guterson, Sheefy McFly, Bre’Ann White, and Jimbo Phillips, burst forth into vivid 3D augmented reality. Even more enticing, this exhibit is family-friendly and open to all ages—an experience of artistry and wonder made possible by the collaboration of BrandXR and Bedrock.
"Positioned as America's sole 'Design City' within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Detroit reaffirms its commitment to the nexus of art and innovation through the Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery,” Founder and CEO of BrandXR Moody Mattan said. “This collaboration goes beyond mere exhibition; it envelops you in the very essence of art.”
Continuing the momentum ignited by the prior Electrifly Detroit AR Mural Festivals in the summers of 2021 and 2022, this year's gallery boasts a dynamic calendar of events. From dynamic panel discussions to hands-on augmented reality workshops and live musical interludes, this immersive space transcends conventional boundaries. It becomes Detroit's platform to intimately engage with both art and technology.
"Digital Art is every bit as authentic as traditional artworks; it simply awaits the recognition it deserves. We're on a mission to redefine that perspective,” Mattan said.
Embark on a voyage through captivating narratives, forge connections with avant-garde thinkers and witness Detroit's artistic soul defy conventions. The Month of Design is calling. Be part of the transformation.
For free tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/3sSiQAt
About BrandXR:
BrandXR is a no-code Augmented Reality creation platform and award-winning XR creative studio. BrandXR helps brands market and sell their products using XR technologies. BrandXR is an official Augmented Reality Partner of Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Unity.
Learn more at https://brandxr.io/
About Electrifly Co.:
Electrifly is an augmented reality art company that partners with artists and brands to bring their ideas to life through immersive technologies and interactive products.
https://electrifly.co/
Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery