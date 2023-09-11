Transit Advisory: DDOT Announces Suspension of DC Streetcar Service

Submit Release
(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced today the temporary suspension of DC Streetcar service on Saturday, September 16, 2023, for the H Street Festival.

Streetcar service will operate on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Streetcar service will remain closed on Saturday, September 16, for the H Street Festival and will reopen on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. 

More information about DDOT’s Streetcar Service alerts are available on Twitter @DCStreetcar via #DCSAlerts), as well as on the DC Streetcar website.

