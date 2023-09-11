Submit Release
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Drama book "The Book of Scattered Memories" by E. D. Beaty

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Drama book "The Book of Scattered Memories" by E. D. Beaty, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BG3JB3NJ.

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite

The Book of Scattered Memories: A Maggie's Bed and Breakfast Story by Eva D. Beaty is the second story in the series. Just when life seems to be settling for Maggie and her sisters, their beloved mother dies and they’re left with only memories found amongst her belongings. A deeper exploration leads to an interesting discovery when Maggie learns important and surprising life lessons from her mother’s diary that will change the way she views the world and her sisters forever.

Author Eva D. Beaty captures a fascinating and heartfelt tale of family ties and the crazy paths that life sometimes leads us on to get us to where we need to be. There’s a wonderful sense of youth to the narrative which keeps things fresh, especially as Maggie embarks on a journey of discovery about her place in her family and the wider world. This is a journey that parallels the exploits of her mother and where the different strands of the narrative play off one another to provide both contrasts and similarities that we can all relate to in our own lives. The author deals with grief, memory, and celebration in careful, well-considered prose that ultimately brings more hope than it does sorrow. Overall, I would certainly recommend The Book of Scattered Memories to fans of deep interpersonal dramas that come from the heart."

You can learn more about E. D. Beaty and "The Book of Scattered Memories" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-book-of-scattered-memories where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

