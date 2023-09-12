A Buzz of Excitement – Drucker Forum Program with its Speaker Line-Up is Released

Featured speakers for the Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023 Participate in the Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023 in Vienna

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum taking place at Hofburg, Vienna from November 30- December 1, 2023 Vienna has announced its speakers and program. The Drucker Forum will bring together leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the world today.A full two-day program is now available on the Drucker Forum website. Expect the program about interactive sessions in parallel with the panels soon. Expect the program about interactive sessions in parallel with the panels soon. This year, the Drucker Forum will delve deeper into the theme, ‘Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity’. Prominent leaders will share their wisdom about the keys to an organization’s ability to survive a crisis and come back stronger.The Forum will also feature a number of high-profile speakers, including:Asheesh Advani: President & CEO, Junior AchievementDan Pink: Best-selling authorChristian Bason: CEO, Danish Design Centre; Public sector innovation expertSabine Bothe: Group Head of People and Culture, Erste Group Bank AG & Erste Bank AustriaTim Brown: Co-chair of IDEO, Vice Chair of the kyu CollectiveNiren Chaudhary: Chairman of the Board, Panera BrandsGemma D'Auria: Senior Partner, McKinsey & CompanyPreeti D'mello: Chief Diversity Officer, Tata Consultancy ServicesAmy Edmondson: Professor of Leadership & Management, Harvard Business SchoolEmily M. Dickens: Chief of Staff, Head of Public Affairs, SHRMPierre LeManh: CEO, Project Management Institute (PMI)Helmut Reisinger: CEO, EMEA and Latin America, Palo Alto NetworksThuy Ngoc Tran: Chief Technology Officer, Astrid EducationNadya Zhexembaya: Co-Founder, Reinvention Academy, and educatorThe complete and updated list of speakers can be found here. The Drucker Forum is an opportunity for leaders from around the world to come together and share ideas on how to address the challenges facing our planet. It is a must-attend event for anyone who is interested in the future of business, society, leadership and management.The program for the Forum will cover a wide range of hot topics, including:The future of work in the age of AI: How will the AI revolution test human resilience and, by responding creatively, can we emerge more resilient than before?Management has been slow to evolve from its industrial-age roots. What will it take to turn it into the powerful, value-creating force the 21st century needs?Some people recover faster after setbacks. Is this due to mindset or muscle? Resources or relationships? Grace or grit? Crucially, can the answers be learned?Creative workers and artists have setbacks too. What works for them – and could it work for others, too?How can leaders build their personal capacity to deal with extraordinarily challenging times?"The Drucker Forum will host brilliant conversations on today’s top concerns, like the stunning developments in AI, the case for and against ESG, and thriving amid geopolitical turmoil. Every panel will bring together diverse perspectives from the worlds of research and practice to spark your own creative thinking" says Julia Kirby, Senior Editor, Harvard University Press and Global Peter Drucker Forum Program Curator. Register now to participate in the Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023 in Vienna.

The Global Peter Drucker Forum - Co-creating the Future of Management