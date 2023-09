Leaf Burrito ® Announces Upcoming Availability in Select Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores & Nationwide Online

A full Leaf Burrito, ready for curb-side emptying in a neighborhood in Charlotte, NC. The Leaf Burrito flattens like a tarp to collect yard waste. Users then zip the belly and edges together to contain the debris. Handles make it easy to move the Burrito to the curb.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Leaf Burrito® The Year-Round Yard Bag, a patented reusable solution for sustainable yard waste collection, is soon available for purchase at 17 Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Charlotte, Concord, Matthews, and Asheville, North Carolina. The 5-Foot City-Style Leaf Burrito and City-Style Tote will be on shelves just in time for fall leaf season. Parent company Burrito Brands Incorporated anticipates product availability at additional Lowe’s locations across the nation as more municipalities enact plastic bag bans in their curbside yard waste collection programs and as landscapers look for affordable, sustainable ways to transport and dispose of yard waste.Leaf Burrito in UseThe Leaf Burrito replaces single-use plastic and paper bags – as well as unwieldly tarps – for residential, commercial, and municipal yard waste collection. It is a twice-patented, reusable, heavy-duty mesh yard bag with industrial YKKzippers and ergonomic handles. Burritos lay flat while users load debris, then “burrito” up and zip closed to contain sticks, grass, mulch, hedge clippings, weeds, and leaves.Multiple cities including and around their Charlotte, NC headquarters and factory, permit residents to use Leaf Burritos to collect yard waste and municipal staff are trained to empty the Burritos and leave them on the curb on collection days. This eliminates plastic bags from the composting stream as well as the need for single-use paper bags. The see-thru mesh prevents potentially concealed inorganic material from contaminating city compost, while keeping workers safe from bees, snakes, poison ivy and thorns. The ergonomic handling system also provides a safer way for staff to dispose of yard debris.Other major organizations relying on Leaf Burrito as a part of their sustainability programs include Duke University, The Venetian Resort, Vanderbilt University, University of Kentucky, Hubbell, UNC Charlotte, Belmont University, Marquette University, and thousands of landscapers as far as Singapore and Australia. Landscaping crews benefit from their efficiency and from cost savings by utilizing reusable bags and avoiding bag bans at disposal facilities. They also can zip multiple Leaf Burritos together to create larger catch areas or custom-sized trailer covers for safe and easy transportation. Initial in-store availability is based on the cities (Asheville, Charlotte, Concord, and Matthews) who have enacted plastic bag bans and approved Leaf Burrito as an accepted reusable container.Leaf Burrito BenefitsThe durable, 5-Foot Leaf Burrito is built to last for an estimated 10-plus years of use with its UV-protected zippers, mesh, handles and strong polyester thread. When it is not needed, the Burrito can be easily and compactly stored to the size of a bath towel. Conveniently, the mesh design allows organic material to breathe versus prematurely decomposing in plastic or paper bags. Burritos fully contain the material, keeping it from blowing back into the street or clogging storm drains.Landscapers and households using Leaf Burritos have discovered that these reusable lawn bags:- Eliminate the need for single-use plastic and paper bags.- Protect storm water drains from spilled yard debris.- Prevent concealed contaminants from entering the composting stream.- Allow moisture to run through instead of collecting inside.- Increase curb appeal for neighborhoods and the professional look of landscaping crews.- Fold compactly for convenient storage when not in use.Individuals, neighborhoods, and landscape businesses interested in Leaf Burrito may purchase online from Lowe’s and implement them immediately for this autumn’s anticipated leaf debris. Contact your municipality to inform them about your new Leaf Burrito and ensure they will commit to emptying and returning Leaf Burritos to the curb.