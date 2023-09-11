South Jersey's Premier Holistic Wellness Event: Dive into Natural Healing at the Holistic Health and Healing Expo 2023

Evesboro, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evesboro, New Jersey -

Mount Laurel, NJ - Natural Awakenings of South Jersey sponsors the Holistic Health and Healing Expo 2023 (HHH Expo), a holistic wellness and natural healing beacon. This event is slated for Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the prestigious Westin Mount Laurel Hotel, 555 Fellowship Road, Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey -- free parking in the rear.

This HHH expo is the paramount resource for natural wellness and green living in South Jersey and Philadelphia. More than an event, it's a transformative experience that empowers individuals to embrace a healthier lifestyle on a rejuvenated planet. The expo is a commitment testament to educating communities about the latest in natural health sustainability to inspire attendees to lead harmonious lives.

Attendees are in for a treat with numerous offerings from top-tier holistic health experts, spiritual guides, and sustainable living advocates. The expo will be a melting pot of diversity in topics ranging from 100+ vendors from alternative health solutions, energy healing techniques, eco-friendly living practices, chiropractic wellness insights, yoga and meditation workshops, and organic pet care products.

The critical bonus is connecting with like-minded individuals from the local holistic health and spiritual community. From sound healing journeys and introductions to homeopathy to unlocking the secrets of the microbiome, the expo offers many experiences that cater to every facet of holistic living. This event is more than attending; it's about experiencing, learning, and connecting. The sheer variety of vendors and the depth of knowledge make the HHH Expo a standout event in holistic health and spiritual wellness.

Shae Marcus, the visionary behind this initiative known as the Holistic Health & Healing Expo and the publisher of Natural Awakenings of South Jersey, emphasizes, "In today's rapidly changing world, the mission has never been clearer: to cultivate a community bound by holistic love, spiritual enlightenment, and a shared dedication to the planet."

The holistic wave continues to peak beyond Mount Laurel! Keep calendars marked for subsequent events in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, October 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and an exclusive edition in Deerfield Beach, Florida, at The Doubletree Hotel on January 21, 2024, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Join this holistic journey and secure a spot now at South Jersey's premier holistic health event. Whether an optin for the free general admission or upgrade to elevate the experience with a VIP pass, attendees are in for an enlightening experience. To delve deeper into the world of holistic practices natural healing, and to register, visit HHH Expo.

About Natural Awakenings of South Jersey

Established as a beacon of holistic wellness in the tri-state region, Natural Awakenings of South Jersey stands at the forefront of promoting a balanced, eco-conscious lifestyle. As the area's premier magazine, it delves deep into holistic health, champions the cause of natural living, and advocates for sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. With a rich tapestry of articles, insights, and expert contributions, it is an essential guide for those seeking to harmonize their lives with nature's rhythm. Whether the attendee is a seasoned wellness enthusiast or just embarking on a green journey, Natural Awakenings of South Jersey is a trusted companion in the quest for holistic enlightenment.

For more information, contact Shae Marcus, Founder, Holistic Health & Healing Expo & Publisher, Natural Awakenings of South Jersey, Phone: (856) 797-2227, Email: info@hhhexpo.com, and Website: www.HHHExpo.com

