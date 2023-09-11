September 14ᵗʰ event brings together entrepreneurs, investors and startups with keynotes from MIT, panel discussions on AI and pitch presentations from emerging tech startups

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the press are invited to attend the FutureFusion Forum, which brings together high-tech and artificial intelligence (AI) industry leaders that are disrupting the world with tech-driven innovation.



Experts will be available by appointment to discuss today’s most pressing issues in AI technology and the startup ecosystem.

WHAT: The FutureFusion Forum is open to any media that would like to attend. WHEN: September 14th from 9am-5pm pacific time (or any block of time you can make it). WHERE: Hyatt Centric Mountain View, Calif., Cloud Ballroom, 2nd floor. WHO: FutureFusion Forum is organized by: NEC X Inc., the venture studio that supports entrepreneurs with NEC’s world-class technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP).

Event Highlights:

Keynote Sessions:

Dr. Aude Oliva, MIT Director, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, Director of Strategic Industry Engagement at the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, Senior Research Scientist, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

John Carrier, Senior Lecturer, System Dynamics Group, MIT Sloan School of Management

Panel Discussion:

“Innovation Ecosystems and Artificial Intelligence,” with Aude Oliva (MIT), Motoo Nishihara (Corporate EVP and CTO and Executive Officer, NEC Corporation), and Rachel Chalmers (Co-Founder, Stealth), moderated by Ian Bergman (Partner & Head of AlchemistX, Alchemist Accelerator)



Pitch Presentations:

A promising portfolio of startups that graduated from the NEC X program: Metabob https://metabob.com/ Beagle Technology https://www.beagle-tech.com/ NavigateIO https://www.navigateio.com/ Flyhound http://www.flyhound.com/ Q.I. https://www.voxqi.com/ some stealth mode startups





Special Announcement:

Newly appointed President and CEO of NEC X, Shintaro Matsumoto will share updates on the future direction of NEC X



To learn more or to register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nec-x-futurefusion-forum-supported-by-mit-ilp-tickets-675602052927.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All rights reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2023 NEC Corporation.

About NEC X

NEC X Inc. builds on the strength of NEC’s technologies to accelerate the development of innovative products and services. NEC X provides its Venture Studio Programs to entrepreneurs-in-residence (EIRs) to fast-track the development of technologies and business ideas brought by EIRs or from inside NEC. NEC X has won industry-leading awards such as “Best in Biz” and “BIG Innovation.” The company is located in Silicon Valley, enabling fast access to its entrepreneurial ecosystem and strong high-technology market. Learn more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing contact-us@nec-x.com

About MIT ILP

The MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) and MIT Startup Exchange is a membership-based program for large organizations interested in long-term, strategic relationships with MIT. We engage with organizations from around the globe – in any sector – that are concerned with emerging research-and education-driven results that will be transformative.