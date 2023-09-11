Students and organizations can apply for the Youth on Board program

CANADA, September 11 - Students in rural areas of PEI can experience the value of volunteerism, learn how a board or council operates and develop new skills by working with community organizations.

The Youth On Board program offers up to 25 rural high school students a chance to become members of active Island boards within a rural region of the province. Students will gain an understanding of non-profit and municipal government functionality, take part in governance training, networking activities and develop resume skills.

“The Youth On Board program is an excellent way for Island students to experience and see the importance of non-profit boards and municipal government. It also allows these organizations to gain perspective on various topics from local youth. We are very pleased to offer this program again for the third year.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sports and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

To date, more than 36 organizations and 49 students have participated in Youth On Board. Results from a recent exit survey with participants showed that 97 percent of the students would refer a friend to the program. Results from a survey of participating boards found that 100 percent of them would recommend the program to another organization.

“The benefits of the Youth on Board Program are twofold,” said Community Development Officer Sonia Dixon. “Youth gain boardroom experience, governance training and education about the roles of non-profits within their community. As well, non-profit organizations gain youth perspective and innovative ideas.”

Online applications for students and organizations will be accepted until September 18, 2023. For more information, visit: Youth On Board Program

Media contact:

Dan Hodgson

Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sports and Culture

danmhodgson@gov.pe.ca