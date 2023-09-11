Work Injury Lawyer Near Me in Orange Gets Another Five Star Review

Orange, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange, California -

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County, a firm that provides legal services for workers injury and personal injury cases in Orange and neighboring areas, is proud to announce they have received another five star review from a satisfied client. When in need of an auto accident lawyer Orange residents usually go to Alexander D. Napolin and his firm who is not only reliable but also offers a No Win, No Fee promise, where the client doesn't pay any fees or costs unless the case is successful.

In the above-mentioned review, Janet D. said, “I hired Alexander Napolin and I highly recommend him. He's very trustworthy and worked hard for many years in my kids case. I was very pleased with the outcome of my case. Thank you for all your hard work. Don't hesitate to hire him. You will be very happy.”

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County can also provide assistance to individuals with workplace accident cases. Workplace injury is typically covered by the workers compensation law but, unfortunately, the claims process in California can be complicated, with injured workers left unable to receive the full compensation they deserve. This is where the workplace injury lawyer can help because they are extremely knowledgeable about the workers compensation system and can guide the client in going through the claims process. They can also help the client into taking in account other possible alternatives, such as personal injury claims, to ensure the client will get fully compensated.

For victims of motor vehicle accidents, such as those looking for a motorcycle accident lawyer near me Orange residents can depend on, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County can also provide vital services. Motorcycle accidents are quite common in California with its heavily congested, high-speed highways. Motorcyclists tend to get injured severely during accidents because, unlike with cars and other types of vehicles, they don’t have the protection of seat belts or enclosed vehicles. Motorcycle accident victims usually require the assistance of a motorcycle accident attorney, especially when they have suffered from broken bones or head injuries.

Alexander D. Napolin says, “In states with contributory negligence rule, motorcycle drivers may not be able to recover damages if they were partly responsible for the accident. However, California is a comparative fault state where damages may be proportional to the degree of fault on the driver’s behalf. Motorcycle accident insurance is similar to automobile insurance. Unless you have medical payment coverage, your motorcycle insurance isn’t responsible for medical bills after a motorcycle accident. That responsibility lies with you and your health insurance provider. Seek attorney representation immediately if you do not have health insurance to cover medical bills or pay for ongoing treatment.”

By establishing liability, the motorcycle accident victim would be able to ask for repayment of the medical costs incurred from the person who was responsible for the collision. Once the liable party pays up, the victim’s health insurance company has a right to repayment for the treatment they paid for in relation to the motorcycle accident. A personal injury lawyer can step in and provide free consultation. The lawyer can help in establishing the value of the compensation, which may include special damages that include past, current, and future earnings and lost earnings capacity, including medical bills, employment benefits, and other costs.

Founded in 2011 by Alexander D. Napolin, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County has gained recognition as one of the premier personal injury law firms in Orange, CA and surrounding areas. The firm has achieved many successes in the cases they have handled as a result of the unique strategy of Alexander D. Napolin. After providing legal assistance to accident victims for over a decade, the law firm has set a record of success for thousands of personal injury cases.

When requiring the services of a car or truck accident lawyer near me Orange residents can rely on, those interested can check out the Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

