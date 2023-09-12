PHYSICIAN SCIENTIST, BIOSECURITY & CRISIS EXPERT, ALEX LAZAR MD/PHD AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®
The breadth and impact of Alex's work is remarkable, and we are happy to learn of how he is putting the knowledge gained from our programs to immediate use.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Alexander J. Lazar MD/PhD of Houston, Texas, in the United States.
Alex is a Professor of Pathology, Genomic Medicine, Translational Molecular Pathology, & Dermatology at the The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, where he practices diagnostic surgical and molecular pathology for rare cancers and heads a research lab focused on immunotherapy, genomic bioinformatics and the microbiome. He is also a partner at Gothams, an emergency response and homeland security advisory firm, and served as the Biosecurity Director for the 59th US Inaugural Ceremonies (Biden/Harris) and on the Governor of Texas' COVID Strike Force. He is a faculty member at The University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Houston. Alex also serves on the boards of the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston and the Stages Repetory Theater, a performing arts center. His past experience includes serving on the Scientific Advisory Boards for ArcherDX, Inc, BioAI, Nucleai, Iterion Therapeutics, Curative, Bain Capital and Paige as well as ad-hoc advisory boards for pharma, biotech, venture capital, and data science companies.
He is a Scientist Advisor for the Creative Destruction Lab in Toronto, Canada. Prior to this, he was a Fellow in Dermatopathology at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Clinical Fellow at Harvard Medical School, and a Resident at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Alex earned his MD and PhD degrees from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and his BA with dual degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from Austin College. Author of more than 600 peer-reviewed articles, books, and book chapters, and inventor on multiple patents, he recently co-authored Lessons from the COVID War: An Investigative Report with Philip Zelikow and the COVID Crisis Group.
"Alex now joins a very select group of board members who have earned all three of our credentials – the Certificate in Risk Governance®, the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance™, and the Qualified Risk Director® designation," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "The breadth and impact of his work is remarkable, and we are happy to learn of how he is putting the knowledge gained from our programs to immediate use."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“Cyber security and the broader notion that IT must be managed well for business continuity and value creation are critical topics for organizations and their boards,” said Dr. Lazar. “This program contains very practical presentations and information to help accomplish these critical goals.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
