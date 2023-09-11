Nuwellis to Present at the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Financial Officer Rob Scott, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Jefferies, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website. To ask a question, please feel free to send your questions ahead of time to ir@nuwellis.com. The webcast will be available for replay on Nuwellis’ investor relations website at https://ir.nuwellis.com/.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible, and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

