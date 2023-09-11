Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,667 in the last 365 days.

CooperCompanies to Present at the Baird Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Brian Andrews, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 1:25 PM ET.

The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CooperCompanies to Present at the Baird Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more