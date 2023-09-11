HeartSciences Named Electrocardiography Advancement Specialists of the Year 2023 - USA in the Global Health & Pharma Excellence Awards

Southlake, TX, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced that it has been named Electrocardiography Advancement Specialists of the Year 2023 – USA, in the Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Global Excellence Awards.

"We are honored to receive this award and be recognized for advancing the field of electrocardiography using AI," said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “Artificial intelligence is set to transform healthcare and we believe there is no greater opportunity than AI ECG which could revolutionize cardiac care.”

The GHP Excellence Awards recognize companies that have made significant contributions to their respective industries. HeartSciences was selected as a winner in recognition of its innovative work in AI-enabled electrocardiography advancement with its MyoVista® wavECG™ Technology. The GHP Excellence Awards are presented annually to companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. The awards are judged by a panel of experts who evaluate each nominee based on their contributions to their industry. GHP aims to provide support and help showcase the latest developments, most promising innovations and leading companies across the medical and health industries.

About Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP)

GHP is a UK-based online publication for those in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Focused on highlighting those that are setting the pace and looking to change their respective sectors for the better by showcasing the latest developments, most promising innovations, and leading companies across the medical and health industries.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® Device and consumables for each test, is expected to be "razor-razorblade" as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com . Twitter: @HeartSciences

Contacts:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

+1-737-414-9213 (US)

info@heartsciences.com

Investors: