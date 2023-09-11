Idaho Labor Veteran Services WebinarSep12

Submit Release
Two Idaho Department of Labor economists, Matthew Paskash and Ryan Whitesides, will present labor market information on the state’s veteran population and desirable workforce traits of veterans at a free webinar, Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“Veterans entering the civilian workforce will face challenges applying certain skills they acquired while in the armed services. But they also are well-equipped in other skills that are sought by employers including many soft skills like leadership, teamwork, time management and a strong work ethic,” Paskash said.

The webinar will also include a presentation from Labor’s veteran representative Denise Spring about the department’s veteran and employer services.

The presentation will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon (MDT) via Zoom.

Sign up for the webinar here. Viewers can watch previous webinars from this series on Labor’s YouTube channel.

