Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 11, 2023 FDA Publish Date: September 11, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg. Company Name: Sheng Kee of California, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Assortment of flavored mooncakes in gift boxes.

Company Announcement

Small 12 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ4N, 2UJ8N, 1UJ4L, 2UJ5N

Small 12 – 4 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ8N, 3UJ0N, 0UJ1L, 0UJ2L, 1UJ2L, 2UJ7L, 2UJ9N

Small 12 – 6 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Tin Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23)

Small 12 – Tea Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 0UJ5L, 0UJ6L

Small 6 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ1N, 2UJ3N, 2UJ7L, 2UJ2N

Small 9 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ1N, 2UJ3N, 2UJ4N, 2UJ7L, 2UJ2N

Assorted Large 4 Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23)

Large 4 – Date Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23)

Large 4 – Lotus Pine Nut Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23)

Large 4 – Red Bean Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23)

Sheng Kee of California, Inc. is voluntarily recalling varieties of Mooncake Gift Boxes for customers that have any issues because they may contain undeclared egg wash. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Mooncakes were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. We are working with our wholesalers and retailers to relabel and refit the current boxes.

The products come in Glossy Paper Gift Boxes in Various Colors with an expiration labeled on the bottom of the box.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg-containing products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers with Egg Allergies who have purchased with the affected Mooncake Gift Boxes are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company M-F 9:00AM-5:00PM PST Toll Free at 1-877-580-8000.