RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny from a Person Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: -Larceny from a Person (Felony)

-Accessory After the Fact (Felony)

ACCUSED: Jamie Woodman

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Ryann Cram

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Deborah Goyet

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Monday 09/11/2023 at approximately 0600 hours the Vermont State Police, including members of the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, along with the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a residence located at 536 Avenue A in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrested Jamie Woodman, age 43, as a fugitive from justice from New Hampshire. Woodman was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Woodman was held without bail awaiting extradition to New Hampshire. Ryann Cram, age 32, was arrested for grand larceny, larceny from a person, and false pretenses. Cram was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court for 10/2/23.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

