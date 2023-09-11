Submit Release
RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny from a Person Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: -Larceny from a Person (Felony)

-Accessory After the Fact (Felony)

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Woodman                                       

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

ACCUSED: Ryann Cram                                 

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Deborah Goyet

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Monday 09/11/2023 at approximately 0600 hours the Vermont State Police, including members of the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, along with the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant at a residence located at 536 Avenue A in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrested Jamie Woodman, age 43, as a fugitive from justice from New Hampshire. Woodman was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Woodman was held without bail awaiting extradition to New Hampshire. Ryann Cram, age 32, was arrested for grand larceny, larceny from a person, and false pretenses. Cram was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court for 10/2/23.

 

 

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

DATE/TIME: August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: -Larceny from a Person (Felony)

-Accessory After the Fact (Felony)

 

ACCUSED: Unknown Female      

ACCUSED: Unknown Male

ACCUSED: Unknown Male                              

 

VICTIM: Deborah Goyet

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 23, 2023 at approximately 1333 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about the theft of a purse at the Price Chopper located on Memorial Dr in St. Johnsbury. Troopers learned that a female grabbed the victim’s purse from her arm and ran out of the store. The female was pursued by patrons and the victim, but was able to enter into a 2002 BMW X5 bearing New Hampshire registration SKI-MW, which was being operated by another person. The purse contained credit cards, identification and a Samsung Galaxy.

 

The vehicle was last seen fleeing south on Memorial Dr before turning onto Tremont St.

 

A picture of the female suspect and the vehicle involved have been attached, and VSP is requesting anyone who can identify the suspect(s) or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made using this link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

