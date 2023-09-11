U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for September 19

In celebration of Constitution Day, the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Louise S. Barry Auditorium in NDSU’s Barry Hall, 811 Second Avenue North.

U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter will preside over the 11:00 a.m. ceremony.

Julia Ernst, a constitutional law professor at UND, will speak at both ceremonies.

Students from West Fargo’s Sheyenne High School will perform music. Over 141 individuals, originating from 45 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens.

The ceremonies are open to the public.