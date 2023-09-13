BizCloud Experts Achieves Remarkable Cost Efficiency post Cloud Migration
EINPresswire.com/ -- As businesses worldwide recognize the strategic imperative of migrating to the cloud, BizCloud Experts emerges as a key player in transforming digital landscapes. In a dynamic world where innovation and security are paramount, the company's involvement in migrating and developing highly scalable, reliable and cost effective micro-services based Serverless application for a prominent American Broadcasting Company is a testament to their expertise.
Migration to the cloud is no longer an option; it's a strategic necessity for businesses aiming to remain competitive and agile. Among the myriad strategies available, "Re-platforming," often known as "lift-tinker-and-shift," has emerged as a pivotal approach. This strategy optimizes core systems while achieving tangible benefits without altering the application's core architecture. A prime example is migrating to Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) or embracing fully managed platforms like Amazon Elastic Beanstalk, resulting in enhanced efficiency and reduced operational costs.
BizCloud Experts has played a central role in the migration and development of the micro-services based Serverless application for a prominent American Broadcasting Company. This micro-services cloud based architecture is setting new standards for innovation and security, achieving full compliance with the Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). It leverages Serverless architecture, AWS Cloud formation scripts, and Jenkins for seamless Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD). Notably, data security is a paramount focus, with the application employing hardware-based encryption to protect data both in transit and at rest within a robust Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) framework.
The migrated application offers a user-friendly interface, impeccable compatibility with Android OS and web browsers, and seamless integration with CarPlay and Android Auto through select OEMs. Its suite of eCommerce, e-wallet, and commerce gateway APIs simplifies content aggregation, streamlines payment processing, provides comprehensive transaction history, and orchestrates operations, all emphasizing its API-centric design.
The migration to AWS and the implementation of the Serverless, event-driven, highly-secure, and scalable architecture have yielded remarkable results. Operating the four application environments now costs approximately $2,000 per month, a testament to its cost-effectiveness. Rigorous application load testing has demonstrated an average API response time of just 200 milliseconds for 100,000 users, ensuring optimal performance. Stringent access controls bolster security measures. Moreover, the integration with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) has surged by 50%, significantly expanding the platform's reach. Notably, the application boasts an impressive average Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) of only 15 minutes, ensuring seamless business continuity.
BizCloud Experts' pivotal role in the migration and development of the Broadcasting Company's application exemplifies the potential of cloud migration strategies and innovative cloud-based solutions. This transformative journey underscores the importance of adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape, enhancing efficiency, and fortifying security while achieving substantial cost savings. To-date since 2019, BizCloud Experts have helped customers with over 25 migration/modernization applications transformation to AWS Cloud by building highly scalable, reliable and cost effective well-architected solutions.
BizCloud Experts is a leading provider of cloud solutions, specializing in cloud migration, DevOps, and cloud managed services. Learn more about our services here - https://www.bizcloudexperts.com
