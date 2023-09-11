Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,665 in the last 365 days.

Erthos Secures Additional $24 Million in Equity Financing

Capricorn’s Technology Impact Funds Spearhead the Round

Tempe, AZ, USA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility-scale solar trailblazer, Erthos, today announced securing $24 million in funding, led by Capricorn’s Technology Impact Funds. The investment will accelerate the company's growth, addressing the surge in demand and supporting upcoming large-scale projects.

"After showcasing two years of outstanding performance data, we've demonstrated our technology's reliability, leading to significant market demand," states Charles Pimentel, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Erthos. "This capital ensures we can meet this demand with confidence."

Boasting over two decades in impact-aligned investments and managing approximately $9 billion in assets, Capricorn is celebrated for early stakes in industry leaders like Tesla and SpaceX.

Ion Yadigaroglu, Partner at Capricorn, shares, "Erthos stands out in its potential to revolutionize solar cost-effectiveness. Their vastly simplified supply chain, rapid construction, reduced land use, and lower equipment and labor costs are unparalleled. Their two years of field data confirm their energy performance. The resilience displayed by their California power plants, enduring one of the harshest recent winters, further impressed us. We're thrilled to back them."

Recently, Erthos highlighted the acquisition of a 34-MW project portfolio spanning five US states, introduced an investment-grade performance guarantee for Earth Mount Solar® PV systems, and secured a contract for a 180-MW project in Mississippi.

Erthos invites interested parties and media representatives to their exhibit (booth 28048) at the annual RE+ solar trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 12th through 14th.

About Capricorn’s Technology Impact Funds
The Technology Impact Fund and Technology Impact Growth Fund (TIF and TIGF) are venture capital partnerships that invest in companies developing and scaling novel engineering-based solutions to climate change and other global challenges. TIF/TIGF’s investment process is grounded in comprehensive perspectives on long-term, global trends in technology, transportation, power, storage, efficiency, aerospace, sensors, earth data, and computation. TIF is an early backer of iconic companies including Tesla, Joby, SpaceX, Planet, QuantumScape, Redwood Materials, Saildrone, Fervo, and Helion.

Capricorn Investment Group is an investment firm founded to demonstrate that it is possible to invest profitably while driving sustainable positive change. Capricorn manages about $9 billion in assets for investors who strive for extraordinary investment results by leveraging market forces to accelerate large-scale impact. Learn more at www.capricornllc.com

About Erthos
Established in 2019 in Tempe, Arizona, Erthos offers comprehensive solutions designed to significantly reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale solar power plants. With a leadership team hailing from industry giants like Tesla, Intel, and General Electric, Erthos has global market experience spanning from the US to the Pacific. Learn more at www.erthos.com.

Attachment 


Daniel Flanigan
Erthos
(530) 559-0894
daniel.flanigan@erthos.com

You just read:

Erthos Secures Additional $24 Million in Equity Financing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more