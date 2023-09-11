Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,666 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 10

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 10. This seat was previously held by David Cole, who resigned August 30, 2023, and signed a plea agreement providing that he knowingly voted at a polling place where he was not authorized to vote.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, December 12, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, January 9, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

“The people in House District 10 deserve to be fully represented in the legislative process, and by calling this special election, we will ensure that to be the case. Those in public office must be held accountable and to the highest standard,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election to ensure you have a strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 10 represents a portion of Madison County.

Proclamation

Writ of Election

###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more