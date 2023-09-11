Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market to Surpass USD 5.30 billion by 2033, Fostering Sustainable Solutions! Persistence Market Research

Global Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Segmentation by molar ratio (SiO2/Na2O) - 1.6 to 2.8 (Alkaline) and 2.8 to 3.3 (Neutral).

New York, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size of global Liquid Sodium Silicate at US$ 3.26 Billion in 2022. The global liquid sodium silicate market size is expected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2033, according to a report by Persistence Market Research. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for liquid sodium silicate in a variety of applications, such as construction, wastewater treatment, and manufacturing.

Introduction:

The global liquid sodium silicate market is a dynamic sector integral to a wide range of industries, offering versatile applications in manufacturing and chemical processes. Liquid sodium silicate, commonly known as water glass, is a key ingredient with properties that include adhesion, binding, and corrosion resistance.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the market, offering insights into key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Market Overview:

The liquid sodium silicate market holds a crucial role in various industrial processes and applications, serving as a binding agent, corrosion inhibitor, and sealant. This report explores the multifaceted dynamics shaping this essential industry.

Key Market Trends:

Construction Sector : The construction industry relies on liquid sodium silicate for applications such as concrete sealer and soil stabilization.

: The construction industry relies on liquid sodium silicate for applications such as concrete sealer and soil stabilization. Water Treatment : Water treatment plants use liquid sodium silicate to remove impurities and improve water quality.

: Water treatment plants use liquid sodium silicate to remove impurities and improve water quality. Chemical Manufacturing: Liquid sodium silicate serves as a crucial raw material in the production of various chemicals.

Market Dynamics:

Industrial Demand : The demand for liquid sodium silicate is driven by its role in numerous manufacturing processes, including foundry casting, construction, and water treatment.

: The demand for liquid sodium silicate is driven by its role in numerous manufacturing processes, including foundry casting, construction, and water treatment. Environmental Sustainability : Liquid sodium silicate is recognized for its eco-friendly properties and is often used in green technologies and sustainable solutions.

: Liquid sodium silicate is recognized for its eco-friendly properties and is often used in green technologies and sustainable solutions. Innovations and Research: Ongoing research and innovations are expanding the applications of liquid sodium silicate in diverse industries.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for liquid sodium silicate in construction: Liquid sodium silicate is used in a variety of construction applications, such as concrete admixtures, grouts, and mortars.

Liquid sodium silicate is used in a variety of construction applications, such as concrete admixtures, grouts, and mortars. Increasing demand for liquid sodium silicate in wastewater treatment: Liquid sodium silicate is used in wastewater treatment plants to remove impurities from wastewater.

Liquid sodium silicate is used in wastewater treatment plants to remove impurities from wastewater. Increasing demand for liquid sodium silicate in manufacturing: Liquid sodium silicate is used in a variety of manufacturing applications, such as glass production, ceramics, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Players

The major players in the global liquid sodium silicate market are:

Aroma Chimie Company Limited

PQ Corporation

OxyChem Corporation

W.R. Grace & Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Glassven C.A.

Kiran Global Chem Limited

Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD. And many more

Recent Developments

here are some recent developments of companies in the global liquid sodium silicate market,

PQ Corporation announced the acquisition of a specialty silicate and engineered materials business from Solvay in 2023. This acquisition expands PQ Corporation's portfolio of specialty silicates and strengthens its position in the global market.

the acquisition of a specialty silicate and engineered materials business from Solvay in 2023. This acquisition expands PQ Corporation's portfolio of specialty silicates and strengthens its position in the global market. BASF launched a new line of liquid sodium silicate products for the wastewater treatment market in 2023. These products are designed to improve the efficiency of wastewater treatment plants.

a new line of liquid sodium silicate products for the wastewater treatment market in 2023. These products are designed to improve the efficiency of wastewater treatment plants. OxyChem launched a new line of liquid sodium silicate products for the construction market in 2022. These products are designed to improve the performance of concrete and other construction materials.

a new line of liquid sodium silicate products for the construction market in 2022. These products are designed to improve the performance of concrete and other construction materials. CIECH Group opened a new production plant for liquid sodium silicate in Poland in 2021. This plant is expected to meet the growing demand for liquid sodium silicate in the European market.

Market Segmentation

The global liquid sodium silicate market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into water glass, soluble glass, and colloidal silica. The water glass segment is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the wide range of applications of water glass.

the market is segmented into water glass, soluble glass, and colloidal silica. The water glass segment is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the wide range of applications of water glass. By application, the market is segmented into construction, wastewater treatment, manufacturing, and others. The construction segment is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the high demand for liquid sodium silicate in concrete admixtures, grouts, and mortars.

the market is segmented into construction, wastewater treatment, manufacturing, and others. The construction segment is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the high demand for liquid sodium silicate in concrete admixtures, grouts, and mortars. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for liquid sodium silicate, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the high demand for liquid sodium silicate in the construction and wastewater treatment industries in this region.

