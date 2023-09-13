NVBDC's President, Brigadier General (Ret.) Dick Miller, spoke at Stellantis' Veterans Group 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Brigadier General (Ret.) Dick Miller rucked 2.2 miles to symbolize the burdens that military personnel bear in their service to the nation.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council – NVBDC attended the Stellantis’ Veterans Group 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March held at the Chrysler Technology Center on September 8th, 2023. The annual event honors the memory of the September 11, 2001, attacks and pays tribute to the brave men and women who are first responders and who serve or have served in the military.
Participants in the ruck march carried weighted backpacks filled with non-perishable items, symbolizing the burdens that military personnel bear in their service to the nation. The backpacks filled with non- perishable items were then donated to 3 non-profit organizations serving Veterans, which included Vets Returning Home, Piquette Square, and Michigan Stand Down.
The event included a speech by NVBDC President Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller who shared his insights and experiences as a former military leader. The Army Brigadier General concluded his speech by sharing his heartfelt gratitude to military service member participants prior to the Ruck March. We would also like to thank the Auburn Hills Police Department for the presentation of colors of the United States of America at the event.
About NVBDC:
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original certifying authority for veteran- owned businesses in the United States. Established to address the unique challenges faced by veteran entrepreneurs, NVBDC aims to provide support, networking opportunities, and access to resources that empower veteran-owned businesses to thrive. Through its rigorous certification process, NVBDC ensures that businesses claiming veteran ownership meet the necessary criteria, thus fostering trust and promoting economic growth within the veteran business community.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the original veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans, for veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
