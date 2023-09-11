NRI Industrial Sales Announces Online Auction of Electrical MRO & Equipment from Major Power Generation Facilities

NRI Industrial Sales Sets the Stage for Auction Featuring 300 Lots of Electrical MRO & Other Equipment from Major Power Generation Facilities

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales, a leading name in industrial asset disposition, is thrilled to announce an exclusive online auction featuring Electrical MRO and other equipment sourced directly from major power generation facilities. The auction will feature a remarkable lot count of 300 and parts including from various categories, including Electric Motors, Circuit Breakers, Wire, Power Trans, Tooling, Valves and Metalworking.

Scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, September 19th, at 11:00 AM EDT, this event offers a diverse range of equipment for those in the industrial sector. To ensure buyers have ample time for inspection, the deadline has been set for Monday, September 18th.

NRI Industrial Sales has a longstanding reputation for transparency and reliability, providing customers with outstanding value. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your industrial capabilities or update your existing equipment.

Lots are located in an air-conditioned environment in Delta, Ohio. Buyers can register and bid online by visiting https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions (consignment and direct purchase) for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve. We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan