IBC 2023: Advanced HDR by Technicolor Showcases Innovation in HDR Single Master Production, Live Broadcast and Streaming

As global demand for live sports events rises, ensuring a high quality HDR and SDR viewing experience will move from being a competitive differentiator today to becoming a competitive requirement.” — Rick Dumont

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBC 2023 – Advanced HDR by Technicolor returns to IBC this year to showcase its suite of solutions for high dynamic range (HDR) applications. This year Advanced HDR by Technicolor brings a special focus on the increasingly important role this immersive technology is playing in broadcast and streaming services, especially for the delivery of live sports and events.

"A growing number of consumers across geographies are now accustomed to experiencing HDR video across the full spectrum of their digital entertainment experiences," says Rick Dumont, Head of Business Development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor technologies at Philips.

"It is also important, however, to ensure that the significant portions of the market that still view SDR content receive the best possible images. As global demand for a growing number of live sports events rises, ensuring a high quality HDR and SDR viewing experience will move from being a competitive differentiator today to becoming a competitive requirement by the middle point of this decade," he said.

Experts will be on hand to demonstrate Advanced HDR by Technicolor's single master conversion production workflow. The solution delivers premium HDR and SDR content featuring:

* Automated dynamic down conversion process of native HDR to SDR.

* Premium HDR and SDR streams deliveries, maintaining the details in color highlights without color shifts on the down converted stream.

* New Static Diffuse White feature for graphics management and path from static towards dynamic conversions workflows.

* Machine learning to automate the management of image quality as lighting conditions change during live productions.

For the OTT distribution community, Advanced HDR by Technicolor will demonstrate how intelligent tone mapping (ITM) enables the premium up-conversion of native SDR to HDR streams using a simplified distribution workflow that does not require overhead resources.

The simultaneous distribution of SDR and HDR in a single stream reduces distribution bandwidth and content storage space requirements by 50 percent.

Where to Find Advanced HDR by Technicolor at IBC:

* Ultra HD Forum booth – Hall 10, #10.C09

Advanced HDR by Technicolor will be part of a joint demonstration with KPN, LGE and Ross Video on an "Effective HDR/SDR Single Master Workflow with Dynamic and Static Solutions." The demo will address the challenges of producing premium HDR live events and deriving SDR content in a single master workflow to preserve creative intent and ensure the highest quality content is passed to the consumer, whether in HDR or SDR, UHD or HD.

* IABM Lounge / Cobalt Digital Meeting Room - Hall 2, Europa Foyer

Invite-only demonstrations of our Dynamic Conversion Solutions on Live sport Events and Efficient and Sustainable OTT Streaming Solution to Deliver Premium HDR and SDR Services.

* MC-IF booth – Hall 8, #8b45

Advanced HDR by Technicolor will be part of a joint demonstration of InterDigital, ATEME, ENENSYS, and IETR on Energy Aware Media Solutions that help reduce video screen's energy consumption by intelligently optimizing pixel brightness.

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. There are two major components to Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) tool provides a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with full freedom and flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.

The Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a dynamic and tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams. SL-HDR compatible receivers provide consumers with high-quality HDR images that can be adapted to optimize the display capabilities of their devices. Thanks to the unique backward compatibility feature of SL-HDR1, consumers who do not have HDR devices can enjoy the highest quality SDR experience.

