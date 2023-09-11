Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,606 in the last 365 days.

Free pesticide disposal fall dates

Free pesticide disposal fall dates

 

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Pesticide Disposal Program announced disposal locations across the state for the month of September.

 

The ISDA Pesticide Disposal Program provides free and safe disposal of unusable or unwanted pesticides. Participants of the program can be homeowners, farmers, dealers and professional applicators. September locations and dates include:

 

Idaho Falls / Bonneville County Transfer Station – Sept. 12 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
American Falls / Power County Transfer Station – Sept. 13 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Burley / Bureau of Land Management Field Office – Sept. 14 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Twin Falls / Twin Falls Canal Company – Sept. 26 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Canyon County / Pickles Butte Landfill – Sept. 27 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

 

ISDA pesticide disposal sites will take most pesticides including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or anything ending with “cide.” No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, motor oil or rinsates other than seed treat rinsates will be accepted. Loads exceeding 1,000 pounds must be pre-registered online.

 

To pre-register and for fall locations and dates, please call (208) 332-8628 or visit here.

You just read:

Free pesticide disposal fall dates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more