Studying in the EU: insights from Moldovan YEAs

Author: Teodora Drucec

The pursuit of higher education is a journey that shapes one’s future and visions, creating new opportunities and offering perspectives for personal and professional growth. For many young people, the possibility of studying in the European Union represents an exciting opportunity, but it also involves important decisions and issues to take into consideration. Last month, the Europe Café in Chișinău hosted an event organised by a group of Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), who presented insights from their own experiences of studying abroad. Here are some highlights from the event and the multiple aspects to take into account when choosing to study in the EU.

The challenge of choice: programmes and countries

Selecting a field of study and a country in which to pursue your higher education is a difficult decision for which you need to take into account multiple aspects. For instance, it is vital to understand your skills and abilities in order to be able to decide on what career or studies you would like to follow. The YEAs’ event included discussions on the complexity of this process. Besides finding the right university or study programme to follow, it is important to understand the expenses that you might incur in that specific country. This doesn’t only involve tuition fees, but also housing, utilities, groceries, transport and many other aspects. Looking into the requirements regarding your legal stay is also an important aspect to take into account. Most probably, you need to register at the municipality and have medical insurance. Don’t forget to check if there are any student grants or scholarships that you could apply for. These are the aspects that might not immediately come to mind but are integral to ensuring fulfilling university years. Try to take into account the weather in the country that you chose for your studies, as it definitely has an impact on your mental health (at least it did in my experience!).

Student life abroad – how is it?

As young Moldovan high school graduates reflected on their future, the event offered a glimpse into the realities of studying in the EU, with its exciting but also challenging aspects. The YEAs, having experience of studying in France, Austria, Germany and The Netherlands, presented their extracurricular activities. Whether it is a student job, exciting concert or festival, a student association, museums, theatre, yoga or painting, you will definitely find a fulfilling activity to keep you busy, but also give you the opportunity to connect and spend time with other students. Another great opportunity that studying in the EU offers is meeting people from different cultural backgrounds. It broadens your knowledge on different parts of the world, and offers you the opportunity to make your country known!

Challenges and successes

The event sought to present a real picture of student life, emphasising that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. While academic pursuits are undoubtedly rewarding, being separated from home and familiar surroundings can be challenging. The YEAs shared their own personal challenges and fears, highlighting the importance of resilience, adaptability, and seeking support when needed. From celebrating academic successes and the many great opportunities to managing all the aspects of daily life and mental health, their stories echoed the sentiments of many students who are part of this journey.

Personal reflections: what’s it like on the other side?

As I am currently a student in The Netherlands, I have also been through the multiple stages of moving far from your family for academic reasons. One year into my experience, I am still convinced that I will return home after finishing my studies. I believe that the return home of multiple students armed with new skills and expertise will contribute to the progress of our home country and the Eastern Partnership as a whole. On the other hand, reflecting on how you see your future is another important aspect to take into consideration. This is when you decide if you want to stay in that country, return home or move somewhere else.

The event organised by the Young European Ambassadors was a success thanks to its warm atmosphere and personal touch. It definitely offered a sort of guidance for Moldovan high school graduates who are considering starting a journey of education in the EU. By opening the floor to all sorts of discussions related to the topic and providing a platform for shared experiences, the event ensured a more informed decision-making process for aspiring students. The insights shared by the YEAs serve as guidance towards a future that is not only academically, but also personally enriching.

