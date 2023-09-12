Submit Release
Hillcore Group Acquires Whitewater Management Ltd

Hillcore is pleased to announce the acquisition of Whitewater Management Ltd and the company’s majority owned subsidiary Catalyst Production Systems.

I am pleased to announce that Whitewater Management Ltd. and Catalyst Production Systems ("Whitewater") have been acquired by the Hillcore Group.”
— Rod Stern

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hillcore is pleased to announce that they have completed the acquisition of Whitewater Management Ltd and the company’s majority owned subsidiary Catalyst Production Systems.

Founded in 2010, Whitewater Management is a market leading fluid management business serving top tier customers across a wide range of industries. Started by industry leaders with decades of expertise, the business has developed a great reputation and an excellent environmental and safety record with proficiency in engineering, chemical remediation, and regulatory compliance.

Based in Calgary Alberta, Whitewater’s comprehensive service offering, and broad asset base has allowed the company it to grow rapidly in Canada supported by its five locations and over 200 employees.
For further information, please visit: www.whitewatermanagement.ca

The Hillcore Group
Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm. We invest predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 5,000 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion.
For further information, please visit our website: www.HillcoreGroup.com

EY Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Whitewater on this transaction.

Rod Stern
Whitewater Management Ltd
+1 403-813-9080
rstearn@whitewatermanagement.ca
