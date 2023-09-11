Electric Heavy Commercial Vehicle Lithium-Ion Battery Management Market Current Impact to Make Big Changes

Allied Market Research_Logo

Electric Heavy Commercial Vehicle Lithium-Ion Battery Management Market by Battery Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric heavy commercial vehicle has gained considerable consumer popularity & acceptance in the past few years owing to the amount of carbon emissions generated by the internal combustion engine (ICE) commercial vehicles. Major developments in the performance of an electric heavy commercial vehicle such as high acceleration rate, long driving range after a single charge and long cycle life is boosting the demand for electric heavy commercial vehicle. Furthermore, a lithium-ion battery (LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery, which is popularly used in the field of electric heavy commercial vehicles due to its high energy concentration and zero carbon emission. Thereby, guaranteeing the safety and extended service life for the electric heavy commercial vehicle. Therefore, the safety & security provided by the battery management system is expected to drive the market growth for the global electric heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system market in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• A global disruption in the cash flow has been witnessed due to the covid-19 pandemic which in turn has caused a major liquidity crisis for the electric heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system industry and a severe halt in the production process is experienced by the heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system manufacturers.

• Automotive industries are facing adverse effects due to the lockdown, which has resulted in closure of the factories thereby a devastating decline in the demand is observed due to the disruption of all operations for the heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system manufacturers.

• Heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system industries are facing adverse effects due to the lockdown, which has resulted in unavailability of workforce thereby a devastating decline in the supply cycle is observed mainly due to the disruption of all production process for the heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system manufacturers.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growth in trend of electric vehicles, need for effective electric grid management, and increase in requirement for battery monitoring in renewable energy systems drive the growth of the global market. However, lack of standardized regulations for developing lithium-ion battery management systems and high manufacturing & maintenance cost are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increase in adoption of battery-operated heavy commercial vehicles, government initiatives encouraging the use of electric vehicles and setting up of e-charging stations creates a favourable condition for the adoption of electric vehicles, which are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The electric heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system market trends are as follows:

Increase in adoption of battery-operated heavy commercial vehicles

The heavy commercial vehicle segment is the second largest contributor to the environmental pollution due to the transportation of industrial components such as steel, wood & others from one place to another. An increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, has encouraged the industries to shift towards the battery-operated heavy commercial vehicles. Furthermore, several carbon-discharge controlling regulations regarding fuel-operated trucks have compelled manufacturers to take measures for reducing its fuel consumption significantly. Thereby, increasing 150,000 electric heavy commercial vehicles on the road by 2020. With an increase in number of electric trucks deployed in the industries, a consistent amount of reduction in the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide & methane and air pollutants is witnessed. Therefore, increase in adoption of batter-operated heavy commercial vehicle is anticipated to boost the market growth for the electric heavy commercial vehicle lithium-ion battery management system market.

Key Market Players

• Bosch

• Denso

• MANN+HUMMEL

• MAHLE

• Air International Thermal Systems

• ADA Electrotech Co. Ltd.

• Purafil Inc

• Marelli

• Eberspächer

• Valeo