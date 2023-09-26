HPD Version 2.3 Update – New Features Announced: Advancing Material Health Practice in the Building Products Industry
HPD Collaborative Unveils Version 2.3 Update, Enhancing Transparency in Building Material Health Data with New Features for Antimicrobial and Polymer Reporting.
HPD Version 2.3 has taken the adoption of HPDs to a new level of voluntary use in the building product manufacturing sector that is unparalleled in standards that focus on material health.
— Wendy Vittori, HPDC Executive Director
Advancing Material Health Practice in the Building Products Industry
Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) has launched the latest update to its HPD Open Standard and HPD Builder online reporting system – Version 2.3 Update. The 11,000+ HPD reports published are helping thousands of building project design teams identify and choose building products with improved human and environmental health characteristics.
The newly announced HPD Version 2.3 Update supports the rapid pace of innovation and advancement in material health, introducing new, optional features that will aid manufacturers and project teams in more easily reporting and using complex material health data, such as antimicrobial and polymer reporting.
The Version 2.3 Update is now the effective version of the HPD Open Standard. The HPD Builder, the Supplier HPD Builder extension tool, HPD Public Repository, and APIs for electronic data exchange with other information systems have been fully updated to support Version 2.3 Update. All newly published HPDs will be published to the Version 2.3 Update Standard.
“HPD Version 2.3, which we launched a year ago, has taken the adoption of HPDs to a new level of voluntary use in the building product manufacturing sector that is unparalleled in standards that focus on material health,” said Wendy Vittori, HPDC Executive Director. “HPD adoption is accelerating, with an average of 250 new HPDs published from 40+ manufacturers every month. Over 40,000 building products from over 800 manufacturers have published HPD reports. Project teams have many more choices to use a product with a transparent material health report than just a few years ago.”
HPD Version 2.3 Update adds many new options to help manufacturers and project teams have more accurate and precise product information reported in HPDs. Highlights of the release are:
Anti-Microbial Reporting: Responding to user demands, HPDC has incorporated a uniform reporting method for substances with antimicrobial properties intentionally added to building products. Manufacturers can now provide optional reporting on HPDs for these substances, streamlining the disclosure process and eliminating the need for individual reporting methodologies.
Social Equity Location Indicator: Recognizing the significance of location in assessing social equity practices within supply chains, HPDC has integrated a powerful tool that leverages various databases related to location-based information. This tool enables manufacturers to gain insights into their supply chain performance. In the future HPD users can utilize it to apply for certifications based on social equity indicators.
Product Type Field: To enhance product specificity and improve searchability, HPDC has introduced a comprehensive product type field. This feature provides a translation of Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) numbers, making it easier for users unfamiliar with CSI classifications to understand the products' characteristics.
Polymer Special Condition: HPDC recognizes the importance of educating manufacturers and their supply chains about the hazards associated with polymers. Hazards related to polymers can be complicated and confusing. To address this, HPD v2.3 includes a reporting methodology for polymers without a Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number (CAS RN), ensuring thorough disclosure of polymer-related hazards.
ChemFORWARD: As part of HPDC's commitment to supporting optimization in the built environment, HPD v2.3 introduces ChemFORWARD as an additional listing. This innovative addition highlights hazards and provides information on safer alternatives. By promoting the adoption of safer alternatives, HPDC aims to drive healthier and more optimized choices within the industry.
First released in 2012, the HPD Open Standard is harmonized with reporting for leading sustainability rating systems for buildings, such as LEED and WELL; the mindful Materials CMF; and certifications for building products, such as Cradle to Cradle Certified™, Declare, Green Seal, GreenScreen Certified™ and BIFMA LEVEL®. When manufacturers report their information using the HPD Open Standard, costly repetitive and duplicative reporting steps can be eliminated. By publishing an HPD report in the HPD Public Repository, manufacturers can make their detailed product information publicly available and electronically transmit their data to product libraries, such as Mindful MATERIALS, Ecomedes, and Sustainable Minds.
Additional free resources and training materials are available to assist in the transition to HPD Version 2.3 Update. Information and access to HPD Open Standard Version 2.3 Update documents are also available on the HPDC website.
ABOUT HPDC
HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 360 member companies, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information since its launch in 2012, with approaching 11,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness, and innovation in reporting, disclosure, specification, and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org or with HPDC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
