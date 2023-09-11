Mullen Acquires Battery Pack Production Assets From Romeo Power

Assets purchased for approximately $3.5M includes equipment, inventory and IP for high volume EV battery pack production

BREA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the purchase of battery pack production assets from Romeo Power for approximately $3.5 million. The deal includes equipment, inventory and intellectual property for high volume EV (electric vehicle) battery pack and module production.

The Romeo Power assets include production lines for EV pack assembly and precision R&D module and pack development with associated inventory allowing for production of modules and vehicle battery packs. Additionally the purchased assets include battery testing and validation equipment, computer numerical control (CNC) equipment for battery pack and module enclosure production. The purchase also includes all furniture and fixtures.

Establishing internal capabilities for building the Company’s own battery packs and modules reduces reliance on third-party suppliers and lessens the risk associated with supply chain and component shortages. The Romeo assets will be transferred to Mullen’s high-voltage facility in Monrovia, California, enabling the Company to integrate the assets into its existing facility at a lower cost while enhancing the existing battery pack production capablitlies.

“Purchasing the Romeo assets is consistent with our battery pack production path and previous announcements for our high voltage facility in Monrovia. Overall, this purchase further enhances our capabalities for battery pack production right here in California and the U.S.,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

